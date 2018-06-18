FOTOSERIE: 71ste editie Vlaggetjesdag op Scheveningen

Scheveningen stond afgelopen weekend helemaal in het teken van de 71ste editie Vlaggetjesdag.
Wethouder Boudwewijn Revis luidde vrijdag geheel in stijl de grootste haringparty van Nederland in. Op zaterdag was het volop feest in de havens, waar van alles te proeven, te doen en te zien was: haring, korenwijn, muziek, oude zeilboten, rondvaarten en optredens van visserskoren, Wolter Kroes en Samantha Steenwijk. De festiviteiten werden zondag afgesloten met Gospel aan de Haven.
Foto’s: Richard Mulder
