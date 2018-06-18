Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.



Home  »  Cultuur  »  FOTOSERIE: 71ste editie Vlaggetjesdag op Scheveningen

FOTOSERIE: 71ste editie Vlaggetjesdag op Scheveningen

Nieuwslabels: , , ,
Door
Meer in Cultuur

Scheveningen stond afgelopen weekend helemaal in het teken van de 71ste editie Vlaggetjesdag.

Wethouder Boudwewijn Revis luidde vrijdag geheel in stijl de grootste haringparty van Nederland in. Op zaterdag was het volop feest in de havens, waar van alles te proeven, te doen en te zien was: haring, korenwijn, muziek, oude zeilboten, rondvaarten en optredens van visserskoren, Wolter Kroes en Samantha Steenwijk. De festiviteiten werden zondag afgesloten met Gospel aan de Haven.

Foto’s: Richard Mulder

Over de auteur
Terug

Check het laatste Haagse nieuws in onze apps voor iPhone en Android.

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws. Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.

Recente artikelen

VIDEO: Duizenden bont uitgedoste 'cosplayers' bezoeken AnimeCon in World Forum
jun 18, 2018
Di-rect kijkt met gemengde gevoelens terug op Pinkpop
jun 18, 2018
Strandbibliotheek keert terug op Scheveningen
jun 18, 2018
VIDEO: Afzien en euforie bij Nacht voor de Vluchteling
jun 18, 2018
Richard de Mos slachtoffer van inbraak
jun 18, 2018
Wethouder Saskia Bruines bij Den Haag FM, heb jij een vraag voor haar?
jun 18, 2018
VIDEO: Finale Stadsspelen bij Sportcampus Zuiderpark
jun 18, 2018
WINACTIE: Vrijkaarten voor musical ‘Soldaat van Oranje’
jun 18, 2018
Summertime Festival wordt 'etalage' van internationale muziekstad Den Haag
jun 18, 2018
Frank van Westbroek wint eerste Poëzie Op Pootjes Bokaal
jun 18, 2018

Nieuwslabels

ADO Den Haag Den Haag Den Haag FM HTM politie popstad Scheveningen Schilderswijk voetbal winactie

Website

Algemene voorwaarden
Uitzending gemist

Contact

Den Haag FM
Laan van 's-Gravenmade 4
2495 AJ Den Haag
(070) 307 8899 (redactie)
(070) 307 8892 (studio)
E-mail
Route


© 2018 - Den Haag FM