FOTOSERIE: 71ste editie Vlaggetjesdag op Scheveningen

Scheveningen stond afgelopen weekend helemaal in het teken van de 71ste editie Vlaggetjesdag.

Wethouder Boudwewijn Revis luidde vrijdag geheel in stijl de grootste haringparty van Nederland in. Op zaterdag was het volop feest in de havens, waar van alles te proeven, te doen en te zien was: haring, korenwijn, muziek, oude zeilboten, rondvaarten en optredens van visserskoren, Wolter Kroes en Samantha Steenwijk. De festiviteiten werden zondag afgesloten met Gospel aan de Haven.

Foto’s: Richard Mulder

grootste haringparty van scheveningenRichard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-03003 grootste haringparty van scheveningenRichard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-03029 grootste haringparty van scheveningenRichard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-03040 grootste haringparty van scheveningenRichard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-03062 grootste haringparty van scheveningenRichard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-03073 grootste haringparty van scheveningenRichard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-03081 grootste haringparty van scheveningenRichard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-03014 grootste haringparty van scheveningenRichard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-03028 Vlaggetjesdag Scheveningen Richard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-16 030 Vlaggetjesdag Scheveningen Richard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-16 032 Vlaggetjesdag Scheveningen Richard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-16 033 Vlaggetjesdag Scheveningen Richard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-16 037 Vlaggetjesdag Scheveningen Richard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-16 043 Vlaggetjesdag Scheveningen Richard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-16 057 Vlaggetjesdag Scheveningen Richard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-16 070 Vlaggetjesdag Scheveningen Richard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-16 072 Vlaggetjesdag Scheveningen Richard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-16 002 Vlaggetjesdag Scheveningen Richard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-16 011 Vlaggetjesdag Scheveningen Richard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-16 013 Vlaggetjesdag Scheveningen Richard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-16 018 Gospel aan de zeeRichard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-17016 Gospel aan de zeeRichard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-17024 Gospel aan de zeeRichard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-17027 Gospel aan de zeeRichard Mulder Fotografie 2018-06-17030