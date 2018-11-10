Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
Nagenieten van de Red Bull Knock Out op Scheveningen

Nagenieten van de Red Bull Knock Out op Scheveningen

De Red Bull Knock Out, de grootste en zwaarste strandrace voor motoren ter wereld, was het afgelopen weekend een enorm spektakel met duizend coureurs en tienduizenden bezoekers. Geniet nog even na met deze waanzinnige beelden.

Foto’s: Richard Mulder

