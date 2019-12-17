Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
Haagse band Luminize stopt

Na een avontuur van zeven jaar houden de meiden van Luminize ermee op. De band bestaande uit vier beste vriendinnen Matilda, Irena, Tea and Marcela kwamen vanuit Kroatie naar Nederland om hun muzikale droom na te jagen. Vorig jaar sloot Renée aan en nu houdt hun gezamenlijke muzikale avontuur op. Luminize stond in Den Haag op grote evenemeneten zoals Parkpop, The Life I Live Festival en Bevrijdingsfestival.

“We have had a chance to perform on some of the biggest festivals in The Netherlands, but also performed throughout Europe and had the privilege to tour the biggest venues with the legendary band Golden Earring. We had a number 1 hit in our home country, also had a chance to be one of the first bands in history on ‘The Voice of Holland’ and we just finished our own club tour! It’s been a hell of a ride but sometimes all good things must come to an end. It breaks our hearts to say this, but our end has come. We decided to go separate ways and experience new opportunities in life and music. ” aldus Luminize.

De meiden bedanken naast hun familie, vrienden, manager en hun vaste team ook alle fans: “We want to first thank our beautiful fans that made this journey a dream come true. We are lucky to have you in our lives and happy that we had a chance to meet you during our shows. No matter which way we go, we will always have you in our hearts”.

