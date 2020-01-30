Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
RADIO TV WEBCAM

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.



Home  »  Nieuws  »  Den Haag genoemd als pareltje in internationale media

Den Haag genoemd als pareltje in internationale media

Nieuwslabels: ,
Door
Meer in Nieuws

Dat Den Haag prachtig is, dat weten we wel. Nu de internationale toeristen nog. Het Amerikaanse zakentijdschrift Forbes heeft een artikel gemaakt met vijf alternatieve Nederlandse plaatsen voor Amsterdam. “With twelve provinces to explore, there’s an entire untapped world to be discovered – fascinating historical sites, fine dining, and busy main streets can be found far beyond the realm of North Holland.”

Den Haag wordt als eerste alternatief genoemd voor de hoofdstad. “Despite being an hour train ride from Amsterdam, this world-class city is often overlooked by tourists.” Vooral de stranden, het nachtleven en de Grote Markt worden geroemd door het zakentijdschrift.

Over de auteur
Terug

Check het laatste Haagse nieuws in onze apps voor iPhone en Android.

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws. Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.

Recente artikelen

Een jaar na kerkasiel Bethel: "We herinneren de overheid aan haar taak"
jan 30, 2020
Zoektocht naar nieuwe Nachtburgemeester van start
jan 30, 2020
Den Haag genoemd als pareltje in internationale media
jan 30, 2020
Gemeente telt 800.000 euro schade tijdens jaarwisseling, in werkelijkheid hoger
jan 30, 2020
WINACTIE: Vrijkaarten voor ADO Den Haag - Vitesse
jan 30, 2020
Stakende leraren donderdag op Lange Voorhout
jan 30, 2020
Twee tips over dood Bilal Aydin
jan 30, 2020
Gemeenteraad wil meer informatie over nieuwe burgemeester
jan 30, 2020
Nieuwe eigenaar MegaStores wil winkels behouden en woningen realiseren
jan 30, 2020
Koffiecamper Buurtbakkie arriveert in Bezuidenhout-West: “Op kleine schaal aan de slag met de wijk"
jan 29, 2020

Nieuwslabels

ADO Den Haag Den Haag Den Haag FM HTM onderwijs politie popstad Scheveningen Schilderswijk voetbal

Website

Algemene voorwaarden
Uitzending gemist

Contact

Den Haag FM
Laan van 's-Gravenmade 4
2495 AJ Den Haag
(070) 307 8899 (redactie)
(070) 307 8892 (studio)
E-mail
Route


© 2018 - Den Haag FM