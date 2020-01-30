Den Haag genoemd als pareltje in internationale media

Dat Den Haag prachtig is, dat weten we wel. Nu de internationale toeristen nog. Het Amerikaanse zakentijdschrift Forbes heeft een artikel gemaakt met vijf alternatieve Nederlandse plaatsen voor Amsterdam. “With twelve provinces to explore, there’s an entire untapped world to be discovered – fascinating historical sites, fine dining, and busy main streets can be found far beyond the realm of North Holland.”

Den Haag wordt als eerste alternatief genoemd voor de hoofdstad. “Despite being an hour train ride from Amsterdam, this world-class city is often overlooked by tourists.” Vooral de stranden, het nachtleven en de Grote Markt worden geroemd door het zakentijdschrift.