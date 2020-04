LIVEBLOG: Verlenging coronamaatregelen grote impact op ouderen

Thursday 2 April: REGIONAL NEWS UPDATES relating to the coronavirus in The Hague and surroundings (source: regional broadcaster Omroep West)Hundreds of school students in The Hague and surroundings have failed to make contact with their schools since classes were closed following the coronavirus outbreak. In The Hague alone, more than 400 students have not responded to their schools’ efforts to teach children remotely. See further news below…Here is a summary of the local news headlines:- Schools in The Hague have lost contact with hundreds of school students according to a survey carried out by Omroep West. ‘Now that the schools are going to be closed for an even longer period, I am anxious about the more vulnerable children who will have a learning deficit if they don’t respond,’ said Omar Ramadan, the chairman of the Sophia Schools management board in Voorhout. The school has 7000 students at 28 different schools in the region. The May school holiday follows the 28 April date for schools to reopen: ‘Our teachers really need this break, so I don’t expect schools to open before 10 May,’ he said. In The Hague, school attendance officers are working together with child welfare, schools and the municipalities to address this problem now that the opening date for schools has been postponed.- Twenty of The Hague’s art and cultural organizations face financial collapse before the end of this month. City Alderman, Robert van Asten (D66), said the Cabinet needs to lend this sector its support. Van Asten said this would entail tens of millions of euros.- The life expectancy of people living in the Netherlands has dropped following the outbreak of the coronavirus. This applies especially to the average life expectancy for those over the age of 65, says sociologist at the University of Amsterdam, Jan Latten.- In Zoetermeer, corona patients whose condition is not critical enough to be admitted to hospital but too bad to nurse at home, are being accommodated at two locations – a hotel and hospice that have made a total of 51 beds available. The patients are being attend to by a group of general practitioners. This is being done to alleviate the pressure on hospitals.- A The Hague dental clinic is offering online dental consultations via a video link. Dental 365 started this emergency service today. In this way, the dentists can establish the urgency for each case, Omroep West reports.- In Vroondaal, residents who continue to work during the corona crisis period are being thanked for their input with pavement drawings outside their homes. Some 60 households took part in this community activity to give the working residents a moral boost.- Using materials such as vacuum cleaner bags, cotton and polyester, Atelier Kleurstof in Leiden is helping to manufacture much needed face masks. ‘I usually give sewing lessons, but that was stopped due to the corona crisis, so I started an online video class that shows you how to make them,’ said Marlous Nacken. ‘So far we have collectively sewn 9700 face masks. About 300 volunteers are now making them.’These daily news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with The Hague’s official broadcaster, Omroep West.

