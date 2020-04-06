News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Testing begins today in the municipal health centres, GGD for non-hospital healthcare staff working with coronavirus-infected patients. Testing is available to care workers who look after the elderly, disabled, youth and GPs, and who have been showing possible virus infection symptoms for at least 24 hours.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines for Monday 6 April:

The unemployment benefits institution, UWV, is giving financial help to companies that cannot afford to pay their employees’ wages due to the outbreak. With this move the government is hoping to avoid mass redundancies. The companies can apply for the financial assistance from today. The UWV is expecting to receive tens of thousands of applications per day.

Mark Rutte has complimented the public in a tweet for respecting the call to stay at home. Beaches and public parks were mostly empty this weekend as the Dutch resisted the urge to spend the warm spring days outside. The Prime Minister also expressed disappointment at the few who didn’t respect the rules, forcing the police to intervene.

A café owner in Waddinxveen, near Gouda, will be severely fined for keeping his premises open to patrons despite the ban. 27 customers were fined €390 each and the fine for the owner has not yet been determined. To deter future violations, the café will be given a €10 000 penalty every time it attempts to open again while the safety measures are in effect.

Families of patients in Intensive Care are being assisted by victim support organisation, Slachtofferhulp Nederland. Support to families is normally undertaken by hospital staff, who are now too busy with patient care to carry out the family support tasks.

Tulips and other spring flowers in the giant flower park, Keukenhof, are in full bloom but there are no visitors on what should have been one of its busiest weekends. Omroep West made a short film of the park which will be aired this evening to give those at home a taste of this year’s colours.

