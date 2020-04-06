Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
RADIO TV WEBCAM

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.



Home  »  Stadsomroep Den Haag  »  News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Nieuwslabels: , , ,
Door
Meer in Stadsomroep Den Haag

Testing begins today in the municipal health centres, GGD for non-hospital healthcare staff working with coronavirus-infected patients. Testing is available to care workers who look after the elderly, disabled, youth and GPs, and who have been showing possible virus infection symptoms for at least 24 hours.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines for Monday 6 April:

Testing begins today in the municipal health centres, GGD for non-hospital healthcare staff working with coronavirus-infected patients. Testing is available to care workers who look after the elderly, disabled, youth and GPs, and who have been showing possible virus infection symptoms for at least 24 hours.

The unemployment benefits institution, UWV, is giving financial help to companies that cannot afford to pay their employees’ wages due to the outbreak. With this move the government is hoping to avoid mass redundancies. The companies can apply for the financial assistance from today. The UWV is expecting to receive tens of thousands of applications per day.

Mark Rutte has complimented the public in a tweet for respecting the call to stay at home. Beaches and public parks were mostly empty this weekend as the Dutch resisted the urge to spend the warm spring days outside. The Prime Minister also expressed disappointment at the few who didn’t respect the rules, forcing the police to intervene.

A café owner in Waddinxveen, near Gouda, will be severely fined for keeping his premises open to patrons despite the ban. 27 customers were fined €390 each and the fine for the owner has not yet been determined. To deter future violations, the café will be given a €10 000 penalty every time it attempts to open again while the safety measures are in effect.

Families of patients in Intensive Care are being assisted by victim support organisation, Slachtofferhulp Nederland. Support to families is normally undertaken by hospital staff, who are now too busy with patient care to carry out the family support tasks.

Tulips and other spring flowers in the giant flower park, Keukenhof, are in full bloom but there are no visitors on what should have been one of its busiest weekends. Omroep West made a short film of the park which will be aired this evening to give those at home a taste of this year’s colours.

In cooperation with the regional broadcaster, Omroep West, www.Dutchbuzz.nl will provide a daily summary of the day’s most important news by 13.00 each day.

Over de auteur
Terug

Check het laatste Haagse nieuws in onze apps voor iPhone en Android.

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws. Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.

Recente artikelen

Getuigen gezocht van beroving in skatepark
apr 07, 2020
Ernstig ongeluk op Wippolderlaan, weg helemaal afgesloten
apr 07, 2020
Politicus Cemil Yilmaz stopt dit jaar bij NIDA Den Haag
apr 07, 2020
News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague
apr 07, 2020
Torenconcert trafassi Vaillant
LIVEBLOG: tekenen van hoop, waardering en steun in de Haagse straten
apr 07, 2020
Inbreker sloopt winkelruit op 150 meter van politiebureau
apr 07, 2020
Gemeente neemt maatregelen tegen overlast dak- en thuislozen op Scheveningen
apr 07, 2020
Vrijwilligers maken 500 mondkapjes in het weekend
apr 06, 2020
Grote steden "buitengewoon teleurgesteld" om opstelling Booking.com in coronacrisis
apr 06, 2020
Burgemeestersbenoeming Den Haag gaat door, ondanks corona
apr 06, 2020

Nieuwslabels

ADO Den Haag Den Haag Den Haag FM HTM onderwijs politie popstad Scheveningen Schilderswijk voetbal

Website

Algemene voorwaarden
Uitzending gemist

Contact

Den Haag FM
Laan van 's-Gravenmade 4
2495 AJ Den Haag
(070) 307 8899 (redactie)
(070) 307 8892 (studio)
E-mail
Route


© 2018 - Den Haag FM