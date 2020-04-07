News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

The Municipality of The Hague has provided assistance to 292 freelance workers (ZZP) who are in dire financial straits. The temporary financial support for their living expenses does not need to be paid back.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

The temporary support for freelancers in The Hague is valid for three months and amounts to 1 500 euro per month. There is also an operating capital loan available for freelancers of up to 10 157 euro at an interest rate of 2%. More than 7 300 freelancers in the region have requested financial support for the temporary financial bridging assistance, of which 292 requests have been approved so far.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is known for his ready laugh, no longer smiles during his television appearances. According to Wassenaar communication specialist, Annemieke Meurs, who analyses the media conferences on the coronavirus, his body language is now ‘very serious.’

A nursing home in Wassenaar has built a special glass unit on its grounds so that visitors can communicate with the elderly in this way. The Claris Zorggroep has built the unit in its gardens with two entrances, one for residents and one for visitors. In this way, family and friends can see and hear to each other through a glass panel. Nursing homes are closed to visitors in order to protect this vulnerable group during the corona crisis.

Closing Keukenhof in Lisse has been an emotional decision for staff working at this world-famous tulip park. The park would have opened its doors to visitors on 21 March. Now that the coronavirus measures have been extended, the park will not open its doors to visitors at all this year. ‘That means that it’s over for this year,’ says the Director of Keukenhof, Bart Siemerik. Keukenhof makes an annual turnover of 23-million euro. Siemerik added that the park is looking beautiful at the moment.

‘Buy local plants and flowers,’ says Greenpoort chairman Michiel Gerritsen.March, April and May are the top months for sales for this sector which has already experienced huge losses in exports.

‘Fly the Dutch flag for education’! This is a call from the organization, ‘Jantje Beton’ that hopes to honour teachers and parents in the region who are continuing to educate their children during the corona crisis. ‘Flying the flag is a symbol of solidarity and respect,’ says the organization. ‘Make your own if you don’t have one already,’ it encouraged students.

