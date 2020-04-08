News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

This afternoon, as on previous Wednesdays, the parliament will hold a debate about developments on the corona crisis with the Prime Minister and Minister for public health, Hugo de Jonge. The agenda includes a possible exit strategy for getting out of the crisis, now that the number of new patients in hospitals seems to be going down.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines for Wednesday 8 April:

Nearly half of temp agency workers are currently unemployed, according to workers union CNV because of the corona crisis. This is the result of a survey of 500 temp workers.

Pupils finishing high school this year will find out by 4 June whether or not they have passed. Their grades are based on school exams taken throughout the year as the national level exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The coronavirus might be the biggest disaster since World War II, says the Dutch Red Cross. Everyone is affected by the pandemic, be it on a personal or professional level and vulnerable groups are suffering in particular.

Bilingual children are helping schools to make instructional videos for home-schooling parents who do not speak Dutch. Families where the parents cannot understand the instructions sent in Dutch by the schools are being supported by youngsters who speak Arabic, Spanish and other languages.

Elderly people are dancing enthusiastically to old songs on their balconies in Zoetermeer, led by physiotherapists in the courtyard below. Twice a week, physios from the Meerzicht clinic keep the elderly residents of the Albrandswaard flats moving to old rock n roll favourites such as Let’s Twist Again and Great Balls of Fire. Many older people count on these dance sessions to get their daily dose of exercise.

The first KLM flight from Cape Town is on the way back to Schiphol, repatriating Dutch nationals who have been stranded in South Africa air travel was stopped for safety reasons. Another flight, this time from Johannesburg, will leave tomorrow.

The Dutch are missing their Easter weekend outings to amusement parks and other attractions. According to a survey by Hendrik Beerda Brand Consultancy, the top ten outings on the Dutch wish list include Efteling, the Rotterdam zoo, Naturalis in Leiden, and Madurodam.

