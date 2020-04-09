Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
Arts. Foto: National Cancer Institute via Unsplash

News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

The number of coronavirus admittances to IC units in Gouda dropped yesterday (8 April).

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

The number of admittances to the GHZ hospital in Gouda dropped to four coronavirus patients yesterday, while 23 people were discharged.

The NS has requested passengers not to travel by train during the Easter weekend. Rail traffic has been limited due to maintenance at several locations. Those who urgently need to travel by rail will encounter delays, the NS warns.

80% of the schools in the Netherlands has established contact with all its students. A survey conducted by AVS (General Association of School Masters) established that the remaining students were ‘not on the radar’.

The IGJ (Health Inspection and Youth) has issued a warning about ‘alternative’ tests for the coronavirus infection. According to the IGJ, only tests carried out by doctors give reliable results. It has also discouraged the public from using ‘alternative’ treatments for the virus.

The VVN has called on motorbike riders and touring cyclists to stay at home over the Easter weekend. Veilig Verkeer Nederland (Safe Traffic Netherlands) has requested people to be responsible and stay close to home. ‘In view of the shortage of hospital beds and medical staff it is extremely important to do our bit during this crisis period,’ the VVN commented.

Two Dutch companies will be producing millions of face masks per week within the next few weeks. Filter producer Afpro and bed manufacturer Auping are setting up production in Alkmaar in response to increasing consumer demand.

Local darts champion Raymond van Barneveld and British darts legend Phil Taylor will be competing against each other to raise funds for the Food Bank at 20.00 tonight. A thousand pounds will go to this charity for every 180 Barney scores during the fundraising match. Taylor will be raising money for the British equivalent of the Food Bank.

These daily news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM.

