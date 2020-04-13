Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

The tulip fields in South Holland continue to draw far too many visitors. Roads were closed and many people were fined this weekend for cycling and walking through the tulip fields. “They are indeed at their most beautiful”, admits the mayor of Lisse, Lies Spruit, “but this year, you simply must not come. It is impossible to stay 1.5 metres away from each other.” In contrast, the beaches in our region were relatively empty.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines for Monday 13 April:

Home improvement is traditionally a popular Easter Monday pursuit, but customers of furniture shops or garden centres are being asked to break with tradition and stay at home in order to keep crowd sizes low. Shops may be closed by authorities if there are too many people to maintain safety distances.

From Monday, face masks are being distributed according to risk of infection, rather than according to industry or sector. This decision follows a debate in Parliament last week. Instead of prioritising emergency care, criteria for receiving face masks now include how risky an operation is, how much contact there is between patient and caregiver and how many people in the establishment are already infected. This approach is expected to favour nursing homes which are heavily affected by the virus.

Students in the region are struggling financially. Social distancing rules mean that many students have lost their part-time jobs, which account on average for nearly half of their income. The student union, LSvB, has so far received 1300 claims from students who need financial support, and suspect that this is just the tip of the iceberg.

The number of corona-infected patients in Intensive Care in the Netherlands has dropped by 33 to 1358 and the national daily death toll fell below 100, suggesting that social distancing measures are having a positive impact on the spread of the virus.

In cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM, www.Dutchbuzz.nl will provide a daily summary of the day’s most important news by 13.00 each day.

