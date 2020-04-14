News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Coronavirus measures ignored by many during the Easter weekend, but most people observed containment rugulations. And news about the city’s financial situation, MKB credit issues, donations for corona research, a corona apps warning, more fare dodgers on public transport, and more post and parcels in your mail box!

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

FINES ISSUED – In Zoetermeer, police issued more than 60 fines to people who ignored the coronavirus measures. Most were fined for gathering without maintaining the 1.5m rule. The police also noted that there were many vehicles carrying too many passengers at the weekend. Overall, most people observed the corona containment regulations.

LITTLE REVENUE FOR THE HAGUE – The corona crisis holds great financial repercussions for The Hague’s municipality. ‘The city’s financial situation is not rosy,’ warns City Alderman, Boudewijn Revis. There is little revenue coming in from the use of public transport, for example, and none from tourist tax, while much is being spent on Public Health.

MKB CREDIT ISSUES – MKB (medium-sized enterprises) organizations say that many entrepreneurs affected by the corona crisis are struggling to access financing from banks. Despite agreements with the authorities, they say the delays for credit are long, the costs high and the paperwork exhaustive. Their complaints were reflected in the daily newspaper, De Telegraaf.

CORONA DONATIONS – More than 2800 people have donated funds for the coronavirus research being undertaken by the University of Leiden. More than 450 000 euro has been raised in the last 3,5 weeks through crowdfunding.

CORONA APP WARNING – A group of more than 60 scientists has sent a letter to the Dutch Cabinet and expressed its concern about the number of apps that claim to combat the coronavirus. It warns that ‘the use of these apps may compromise our fundamental rights and freedom.’

CORONA FARE DODGERS – The number of fare dodgers on public transport has increased enormously. Before the corona crisis less than 1% of travellers dodged fares. This figure has now leapt to more than 20%.

ONE-WAY FOR PEDESTRIANS – In order for pedestrians to keep a distance of at least 1.5m from each other, certain shopping centres are opting for one-way pedestrian traffic. This system has now been introduced with the support of shopping outlets at the Reigerhof Centre in Nieuwekerk aan den Ijssel in order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

MORE CARDS AND PARCELS – The postal service, PostNL, has delivered more greeting cards than it would normally do over the past weeks and staff are working overtime to deliver an increasing number of parcels now that many shops have closed their doors.

