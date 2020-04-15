News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Today’s headlines include: Schools stop using Zoom, supermarkets post record sales, number of divorces expected to soar, hospital regular operations to start again and experimental vaccine tested by Leiden University.

HOSPITAL OPERATIONS TO RESUME – As the number of corona patients in Intensive Care is dropping, hospitals may begin to pick up their regular operations that were postponed in the last few weeks. The national Patients Coordination centre will clarify the move today.

NEW VACCINE TESTED IN LEIDEN – The Medical Microbiology department of Leiden University’s Medical Centre is part of a collaboration to test a new experimental coronavirus vaccine. The centre will be working together with Janssen (a daughter company of American firm Johnson & Johnson), the company that developed the candidate vaccine.

ZOOM DROPPED IN SCHOOLS FOLLOWING SABOTAGE – A number of schools in the region have stopped using online meeting service, Zoom, for their distance learning lessons. This follows incidents in Zoetermeer and others in the region, where pornographic and Nazi images were displayed during online lessons. Experts say it is unlikely that Zoom itself was hacked, but more likely that the meeting details were inadvertently shared with malicious parties.

EXCEPTIONAL PROFITS FOR SUPERMARKETS – Supermarket chains have clocked up around a billion euros worth of sales more than in the same period last year. The workers union, CNV, is urging chains to use the money to give €500 bonuses to the staff on the work floor, such as checkout staff and shelf-stackers who “are on the frontline and should be compensated.”

DIVORCE RATE TO ROCKET – The Association of Family Lawyers, vFas, predicts up to ten thousand more divorces than normal this year. Applications are already trickling in but they expect a flood once the corona measures have been relaxed and people are able to separate physically.

AIRLINE COMPENSATION CRITICISED – Airlines offering vouchers in exchange for cancelled flights may be attempting to exploit customers by offering incomplete compensation or refusing to reimburse customers who do not accept the vouchers. Consumer pressure group De Consumentenbond is asking the government to intervene.

FLIGHT FROM SAUDI ARABIA – A flight from Riyadh is expected today to bring home 70 Dutch nationals who have been stranded in Saudi Arabia.

