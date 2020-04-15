Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
RADIO TV WEBCAM

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.



Home  »  Stadsomroep Den Haag  »  News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague
Koning Willem-Alexander volgt online-les op basisschool in Wateringse Veld. Foto: Twitter Koninklijk Huis

News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Nieuwslabels: , , , , , , , ,
Door
Meer in Stadsomroep Den Haag

Today’s headlines include: Schools stop using Zoom, supermarkets post record sales, number of divorces expected to soar, hospital regular operations to start again and experimental vaccine tested by Leiden University.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

HOSPITAL OPERATIONS TO RESUME – As the number of corona patients in Intensive Care is dropping, hospitals may begin to pick up their regular operations that were postponed in the last few weeks. The national Patients Coordination centre will clarify the move today.

NEW VACCINE TESTED IN LEIDEN – The Medical Microbiology department of Leiden University’s Medical Centre is part of a collaboration to test a new experimental coronavirus vaccine. The centre will be working together with Janssen (a daughter company of American firm Johnson & Johnson), the company that developed the candidate vaccine.

ZOOM DROPPED IN SCHOOLS FOLLOWING SABOTAGE – A number of schools in the region have stopped using online meeting service, Zoom, for their distance learning lessons. This follows incidents in Zoetermeer and others in the region, where pornographic and Nazi images were displayed during online lessons. Experts say it is unlikely that Zoom itself was hacked, but more likely that the meeting details were inadvertently shared with malicious parties.

EXCEPTIONAL PROFITS FOR SUPERMARKETS – Supermarket chains have clocked up around a billion euros worth of sales more than in the same period last year. The workers union, CNV, is urging chains to use the money to give €500 bonuses to the staff on the work floor, such as checkout staff and shelf-stackers who “are on the frontline and should be compensated.”

DIVORCE RATE TO ROCKET – The Association of Family Lawyers, vFas, predicts up to ten thousand more divorces than normal this year. Applications are already trickling in but they expect a flood once the corona measures have been relaxed and people are able to separate physically.

AIRLINE COMPENSATION CRITICISED – Airlines offering vouchers in exchange for cancelled flights may be attempting to exploit customers by offering incomplete compensation or refusing to reimburse customers who do not accept the vouchers. Consumer pressure group De Consumentenbond is asking the government to intervene.

FLIGHT FROM SAUDI ARABIA – A flight from Riyadh is expected today to bring home 70 Dutch nationals who have been stranded in Saudi Arabia.

These daily news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM.

Over de auteur
Terug

Check het laatste Haagse nieuws in onze apps voor iPhone en Android.

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws. Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.

Recente artikelen

Kabinet trekt 300 miljoen euro uit voor cultuursector
apr 15, 2020
Coronamaatregelen op zijn best "beperkt versoepeld"
apr 15, 2020
Bouwvakkers betrappen vermomde gereedschapsdief op Haagse werkplaats
apr 15, 2020
Eerste Kamer. Foto: Twitter Eerste Kamer
Eerste Kamer weer wekelijks bijeen op Binnenhof
apr 15, 2020
Verslaggever Lieuwe van Slooten interviewt (op gepaste afstand) de Haagse SP-fractievoorzitter Lesley Arp
Hoe werken wij bij Den Haag FM door in tijden van corona?
apr 15, 2020
750 zorgmedewerkers door GGD Haaglanden getest op coronavirus. Foto: GGD Haaglanden
Ruim 750 zorgmedewerkers door GGD Haaglanden getest op coronavirus
apr 15, 2020
Koning Willem-Alexander volgt online-les op basisschool in Wateringse Veld. Foto: Twitter Koninklijk Huis
News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague
apr 15, 2020
Koning Willem-Alexander volgt online-les op basisschool in Wateringse Veld. Foto: Twitter Koninklijk Huis
Koning Willem-Alexander volgt online-les op basisschool in Wateringse Veld
apr 15, 2020
Den Haag pakt veel gevaarlijke plekken aan
apr 15, 2020
Restaurant Humphrey's failliet verklaard
apr 15, 2020

Nieuwslabels

ADO Den Haag Den Haag Den Haag FM HTM onderwijs politie popstad Scheveningen Schilderswijk voetbal

Website

Algemene voorwaarden
Uitzending gemist

Contact

Den Haag FM
Laan van 's-Gravenmade 4
2495 AJ Den Haag
(070) 307 8899 (redactie)
(070) 307 8892 (studio)
E-mail
Route


© 2018 - Den Haag FM