News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Prime Minister Rutte is careful about raising hope that the ‘intelligent lockdown’ measures will be relaxed after the 28 April deadline. During last night’s televised press conference, he said ‘the door will not open immediately.’

Read on for more news about the steep mortality rate at nursing homes, an appeal by doctors to make it easier to visit terminal coronavirus patients, and a proposal to change the schools summer holiday dates.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

WILL INTELLIGENT LOCKDOWN MEASURES BE RELAXED SOON? – At a press conference on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Rutte said that although the spread of the corona virus had decreased, there was still a lot of pressure on health care, including care services for the elderly and vulnerable people. ‘We hope we can relax some measures, but if we do, it will be really limited. With Germany and Belgium preparing to relax some of their social distancing measures, pressure is mounting on the Netherlands to do the same. The government is expected to announce whether the 28 April deadline for ‘intelligent lockdown’ measures and the 1 June deadline for organized events will be extended on 21 April.

MORTALITY RATE IN NURSING HOMES RISES STEEPLY – The number of elderly who have died in nursing homes in the region almost doubled in the week of 30 March to 5 April in comparison to earlier weeks this year. The figures come from the Central Bureau of Statistics and show that in week 14 some 1.500 people died in nursing homes in the Netherlands, while this figure was close to 800 in the weeks prior to this.

HOSPITAL VISITORS APPEAL – Many doctors hope that the regulations concerning visitors for seriously ill corona patients can be relaxed. The Volkskrant reports that doctors are finding it heart-breaking that family members are unable to be at their family’s bedside when they die. At present, only one or two family members are allowed to be present in IC units per patient, which means that hard choices need to be made about who is allowed to be present when their loved one dies.

UNEMPLOYMENT RISES – The number of unemployed people rose by 17 000 in March. Figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics show that this is the highest figure for March since 2014. At the end of March, the total unemployment figure for the Netherlands stood at 250 000. Most of the recent unemployed were under the age of 25 and many previously worked in the food and beverage sector, the cultural sector or were temporary agency workers.

IC OCCUPATION BACK TO NORMAL BY MAY – The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) expects that the ICU occupation rate will be back to normal by 1 May. The number of ICU patients is expected to be down to 700 by then. Together with the regular care, around 1200 beds should then be occupied by this date. The Netherlands at present has 2400 beds for intensive care. On Wednesday there were 1224 patients with the coronavirus at intensive care, 24 less that the previous day. The OMT expects this trend to continue in the coming weeks.

LUMC RESEARCHES CORONA IN CHILDREN – The Willem-Alexander Children’s Hospital in Leiden is researching the treatment for children infected with the coronavirus. Amongst other things, paediatricians hope to find out why the virus infects children less so than adults. The researchers are working in collaboration with the Dutch Paediatricians Association (NVK).

SUMMER HOLIDAYS – The Education Council has advised the Dutch Cabinet to review the summer school holidays dates. The council has recommended that the dates be brought forward or that holiday period is shortened. In this way, the learning deficit would be limited.

