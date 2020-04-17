Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

The government explains why they reject calls from Members of Parliament for face masks to be used universally.

We bring you this and more news on the building of herd immunity, virtual visiting hours in hospital, rent relief agreements, seasonal employment and more in today’s news summary below.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

FACE MASKS NOT ADVISED FOR THE PUBLIC – The Dutch Parliament would like all residents to have to wear face masks when the lockdown measures are relaxed, as is the policy in a number of other countries. However, the cabinet does not want to adopt this strategy for several reasons. Besides the fact that they are in short supply and need to be reserved for healthcare workers, RIVM director Jaap van Dissel warns that homemade masks do not offer protection and would give people a false sense of security. He does suggest that face masks that conform to medical norms may, in the near future, be recommended for those in contact professions such as physiotherapists, hairdressers and dentists.

HERD IMMUNITY STILL FAR OFF – Three percent of donated blood contains Covid-19 antibodies, according to the blood bank, Sanquin. If this is representative of the whole population, it would mean that half a million Dutch residents have contracted the virus to some extent. The RIVM stresses that this does not necessarily mean that they have immunity; there are still too many unknown factors related to the coronavirus and more research is needed. The herd immunity that the government spoke about is still far from achieved. Experts still don’t know for sure how many people need to have been infected before herd immunity becomes effective, but it seems that a 60 percent immunity rate would be enough to stop the spread.

REQUEST FOR RENT RELIEF – Small businesses and the municipality in Leiden have written an open letter requesting leniency on the part of landlords demanding rent payments. Many businesses have had very little or no income since lockdown measures and are unable to pay their rent. In the letter they suggest that owners allow payments to be spread out or deadlines to be pushed back. Some property owners have already made arrangements to accommodate their troubled tenants.

SEASONAL LABOURERS MAY NOT COME BACK – The ornamental flower industry is struggling with manpower issues. While companies are currently finding it hard to keep their permanent staff at work, they worry that the seasonal workers who have gone back to their country will not return in time for their busiest period. The season begins in mid-June and relies heavily on workers from Poland who have now left the Netherlands.

VIRTUAL VISITS FOR LONELY CORONA PATIENTS – The Reinier de Graaf hospital in Delft has begun virtual hospital visits to combat loneliness. Patients in isolation are given tablets to communicate online with their friends and family. According to the initiator, the patients need contact and support from their loved ones now more than ever. A platform was developed together with the Technical University of Delft whereby patients can communicate with several people to simulate real visiting hours.

FASHION SCHOOL MAKES MEDICAL MASKS – Fashion school ROC Mondriaan is making thousands of medical face masks for use in the Reinier de Graaf hospital in Delft. They are working together with chemical firm DSM and the Technical University of Delft to make sure the masks are up to the safety standards for use in the hospital. The masks will be used in several wards but not in the Intensive Care unit.

NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL STILL BANNED – The ban on non-essential travel from outside the EU has been extended to 15 May. Until then only essential workers and those with an essential need may enter the Netherlands.

These daily news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM.

