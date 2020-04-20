News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

A fake NL-Alert has been sent out by scammers. Do not click on the link.

We bring you this and more news on the use of virus-tracking apps, face masks deliveries, the woes of public transport and more in today’s news summary below.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

SCAMMERS SEND OUT FAKE NL-ALERT – A fake message was sent to people’s phones on Monday morning through NL-Alert, by scammers impersonating the public health authority. The message contains a link supposedly for claiming emergency health supplies. The RIVM are warning people not to click on the link.

DATA PROTECTION VERDICT ON VIRUS-TRACKING APPS – Seven candidate apps have been presented to the government for tracking the spread of the coronavirus and alerting those who may have come into contacted with an infected person. The apps were studied over the weekend by privacy- and other experts and a number of flaws have been found. The apps were examined for conformity with GDPR regulations, to make sure they do not collect more information than is necessary and that data collected is secure. The personal data authority is expected to announce their findings on Monday.

OVER A BILLION EUROS TO ADAPT PUBLIC TRANSPORT – If the 1.5 meter safety distance norm is upheld after lockdown this will have a big impact on public transport, according to the transport organisation, OVNL. In order for passengers to keep their distance, only 20 to 25 percent of the normal capacity can be used in trains, buses, trams and metro and this is expected to cost the government around €1.2 billion this year. Once people start to use the public transport system again, major problems will become apparent.

FACE MASKS ARRIVE FROM CHINA – A first batch of face masks, goggles and other protective gear has arrived at Schiphol from China. The consignment includes hundreds of thousands of masks. An equivalent delivery is expected every day this week. The Minister of medical care, Martin van Rijn, is expecting around 6 million masks this week, which will be used in the care of corona-infected patients. They will be distributed according to need, with many being redirected from hospitals to nursing homes.

HOSPITAL TREATMENT BACKLOG TO BE ADDRESSED – Since mid-March, doctors have referred far fewer patients (about 360 000) to hospitals than in the same period last year. An estimated 290 500 who did get referrals have seen their treatments cancelled to due to the coronavirus priority. The Dutch healthcare authority, NZa, stresses that the healthcare backlog caused by the virus must be prevented from growing. Regular care is being reinstated in phases, beginning with the most urgent cases.

LIBRARY REOPENS FOR PICK-UP – The Bibliotheek aan de Vliet in Voorburg is opening its doors on a pick-up basis. Customers can pre-order their books online and then collect them from the library at a given time slot. The service is available in Leidschendam, Rijswijk and Voorburg for all members of that library.

TOUR D’AMOUR STREET CONCERT KICKS OFF – A number of professional singers and dancers are showcasing their talents on outdoor stages to entertain elderly and lonely people in isolation. The association Stichting Creative Aid is organising weekly performances in the streets in various neighbourhoods of The Hague to keep people from suffering from loneliness and boredom. The initiative was launched last Friday in the Laak area, to great enthusiasm from both audience and performers. Over the next weeks other parts of The Hague will be entertained, but the locations will not be revealed in advance as the intention is not to draw crowds.

