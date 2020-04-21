News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

The Outbreak Management Team advising the Dutch Cabinet says day care facilities outside schools may reopen after the May holidays, while primary schools could open partially. Secondary schools were advised to remain closed temporarily.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce changes to the coronavirus containment measures at a media conference scheduled for 19.00 this evening.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

BACK TO SCHOOL – ANP reports that the Dutch Cabinet consulted experts today to find out whether children could be allowed back to school and resume child care and educational activities. The Dutch cabinet met today to discuss whether certain containment measures could be relaxed. A media conference on the measures is scheduled for 19.00 tonight.

YOUTH NEEDS SPACE TO EXERCISE – Mayors in the Netherlands are concerned about the lack of exercise space for the youth due to the coronavirus containment period and the enforcement of these measures. The mayors met at a Security Advisory meeting in Utrecht to discuss the current corona crisis.

POTENTIAL INCREASE IN CYBERCRIME – Police have warned that there could be a potential increase in cybercrime should the youth spend more time at home and online. ‘The youth is tempted to tests their boundaries in this way,’ says Floor Jansen of the High-Tech Crime police team. The police has launched a special website called, ‘Gamechangers’, with games that will help to keep the youth from taking part in cybercrime. The site presents four challenges that help students to develop their skills in a safe manner.

FACE MASKS FOR NURSING HOME STAFF – The Hague nursing home, Eykenburg, has provided face masks for its staff. A number of residents at this home have been infected by the coronavirus and both staff and visitors reportedly felt ‘unsafe’. The nursing home has been providing these protection measures for both staff and visitors since the weekend. The number of staff in this sector on sick leave has risen from 10% to 14% when compared to March 2019, according to the CNV Zorg & Welzijn association.

167 HEALTH WORKERS TEST POSITIVE – The Municipal Health Service (GGD) Midden Holland has found that 167 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus since 7 April. A total of 937 health workers were tested at a drive-in facility at the Alrijne Hospital in Leiderdorp. ‘The facility is able to test between 120 to 150 people daily now that more test kits are available,’ says the GGD manager for the facility, Niek Wille.

‘QUARANTAINER’ TO BEAT LONELINESS – Seriously ill coronavirus patients are not allowed visitors, but there will shortly be a solution: the ‘quarantainer’ – a container with two spaces divided by a transparent panel. The first model was placed in Utrecht last week and more are expected to be put up with the use of crowdfunding.

