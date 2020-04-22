News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Lockdown restrictions will be somewhat loosened for children and young people after the spring holidays. We bring you this and more news on how the virus is affecting Ramadan celebrations, people with a disability and businesses in need of financial support in today’s news summary below.

PRIMARY SCHOOLS AND DAYCARE TO RE-OPEN IN MAY – In Tuesday’s announcement, the Prime Minister confirmed that children who attend day care and primary schools will be allowed a partial return after the spring holidays. This is because statistics show very low rates of infection in children and in child-to-adult infection. Social distancing measures will have to be put in place. For primary schools, this could mean pupils attend on alternate days. Secondary schools will remain closed until 1 June.

Organised team sports can start again for children and young people but in an adjusted format to minimise the risk of spreading infection.

CONTACT PROFESSIONS STILL CLOSED – Contact professions such as hairdressers, physiotherapists and beauticians will remain closed until further notice. However, dentists and dental hygienists are set to start full services again starting on Wednesday. The sector has set up their own guidelines to ensure that dental care is carried out safely and responsibly.

AID FOR COMPANIES TO BE CONDITIONAL – A second aid package for companies hit by the corona crisis will probably be given on the basis of the applicant meeting certain criteria. For example, these could include companies agreeing to cut bonusses for bosses and shareholder pay-outs. This is being demanded by left-wing opposition parties and also the D66 which is part of the ruling coalition.

MANY INFECTIONS IN CARE CENTRES FOR THE DISABLED – The RIVM estimates that more than 800 people living in centres for the disabled have been infected by the coronavirus. Health minister, Hugo de Jonge, has confirmed there have been 150 deaths among the disabled. Ten percent of centres have at least one confirmed infected person.

MOSQUES TO HELP CURB RAMADAN CELEBRATIONS – The month of fasting begins this week and is traditionally a time for Muslims to eat and pray together after sunset. However, lockdown measures have stopped celebrations this year. Volunteers from mosques will be patrolling neighbourhoods to ensure that get-togethers are not going ahead in spite of the rules. They can break up groups and send people home.

STREETS AS OUTDOOR SPACE FOR RESIDENTS – The Green party, Groenlinks, has called for quiet streets in areas where people do not have gardens or balconies to be closed to traffic at certain times of day, in order for local residents to be able to use them as outdoor recreational spaces. This follows the announcements that the lockdown is set to continue for the foreseeable future.

