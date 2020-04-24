News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

There will be no public King’s Day celebrations on Monday and we are being urged to stay indoors this weekend again. Schools and public transport companies are preparing extra post-lockdown safety measures.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

STAY AT HOME THIS WEEKEND

Authorities are calling on citizens to stay home again this weekend, although public parks and nature reserves are open. “If you do go out, keep your 1.5 metre distance from other”, says the RIVM. This includes when swimming in open water.

COMPULSORY OPENING OF ALL PRIMARY SCHOOLS ON 11 MAY

The Minister for education, Arie Slob, has insisted that all primary schools open on 11 May. Schools need to be ready to open their doors to returning children, with new safety distance measures in place. For many schools this mean pupils attending on different days. If the new measures prove to be working and infection rates continue to drop, primary schools may open fully on 1 June.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT CAPACITY REDUCED BY THREE QUARTERS

Trains, trams and buses will be able to hold at most 25 percent than before the social distancing measures. The Technical University of Delft is working together with the transport ministry to find a way of managing this, for example with an app where passengers can book a place in advance. This would help the transport companies better estimate the capacity needed at given times. An option would bet to group passengers, like students, together in a certain time slot. Also under consideration are longer trains. Even after the lockdown eases, public transportation would still be primarily for essential travel.

KING WILL CELEBRATE HIS BIRTHDAY AT HOME WITH ONLINE ADDRESS

As the normal annual King’s Day festivities are cancelled on 27 April, King Willem-Alexander will celebrate in his home with the queen and their three daughters. Pictures and videos of the day will be shared on their website koningsdagthuis.nl, including a live speech at 10 am and a national toast at 4 pm.

ARMY COOKS MEALS FOR THE ELDERLY

Military exercises have been cancelled to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The unused food from these training programmes will be prepared by soldiers at their barracks in the Hague and delivered to elderly and needy families in certain neighbourhoods around the city.

These daily news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM.