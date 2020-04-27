Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

As encouraging statistics emerge from the health authorities and schoolchildren prepare to go back in two weeks we are getting more daring and are defying the safety rules. Experts say we need to create new habits. Read on to find out more.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

CITY CENTRES GET BUSIER AS FEAR LEVEL DROPS

People are becoming less fearful of contamination by the coronavirus, and the consequence is that we are going out into public places more, contrary to government directives. In Delft, as the city centre became too crowded with shoppers, the police used loudspeakers to tell people to go home. Behavioural scientist, Anne Reitz, says we need to make social distancing a new habit. “There is no cure and no vaccine. We must resist the temptation to go back to our former behaviour,” she underlines.

KING URGES TO HOLD ON IN HIS BIRTHDAY SPEECH

King Willem Alexander gave a short speech from his home on Monday morning where he thanked the essential workers who could not take time off for King’s Day and implored the public to celebrate in their homes. He especially mentioned the city of Maastricht which was supposed to host the royals this year and expressed hope this will be the last time the national holiday will have to be celebrated at home.

NURSING HOMES MIGHT ACCEPT VISITORS IN MAY

Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge, would like to start a pilot which would allow visitors in certain nursing homes, starting on 11 May. This pilot will be conducted under strict conditions and is subject to approval by the Outbreak Management Team, which will advise on this on 4 May. Nursing homes have not allowed visitors since 20 March.

BAN ON BARBECUES IN PARKS

The City of Delft has introduced a ban on organising barbecues in public parks since Friday. This is to prevent large groups from forming in these areas.

These daily news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM.

