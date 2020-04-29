News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

The number of corona patients in intensive care may drop to between 300 and 400 by the end of May. Lockdown has led to more stress and a less healthy lifestyle. More intercity trains to allow for 1.5m social distance. And The Bijenkorf opens its doors.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

The Chairman of the Dutch Intensive Care Association (NVIC), Diederik Gommers, says the number of beds occupied by corona patients may drop to between 300 and 400 by the end of May. This would free up between 500 to 600 IC beds for regular care. Gommers said the RIVM prognosis for a decrease in the number of corona infections indicated that this trend would continue for the next two to four weeks. The number of corona patients in ICU recently dropped to below 900.

Since the introduction of the coronavirus containment measures, there has been a drop of 1.7 million people taking regular exercise. In March 2019 this number was 10.4 million people – now there are just 8,7 keeping fit. These figures were released by the national sporting organization NOC*NSF. The research agency, Ipsos, has established that 38% has less exercise and that 35% experience more stress, especially the youth.

As of today, the NS will be introducing more intercity trains in its schedule. This is being done to allow for a 1.5m social distance between passengers. The railways continue to stress that this service is for people who cannot work from home. ‘In this way we can keep the seats for care workers and other essential service employees.’

There is still no rescue plan for the urban cultural sector. The director of the Kunstmuseum in The Hague, Benno Tempel, says this is ‘absurd’. Although 300 million euro has been set aside to help the performing arts and state museums, the urban museums hardly profit from this fund, Tempel says.

The Bijenkorf department stores that shut their doors on 17 March, will open as of today, but will enforce the 1,5m social distance. The number of shoppers will also be limited, with walking routes marked throughout the store. The restaurants and cosmetic sections will remain closed to the public.

These news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM.