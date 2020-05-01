News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Code word for reporting domestic violence. Stay at home unless essential, repeats Mark Rutte. Spuistraat shopping street inadequate for Saturday shoppers. Police and firefighters encourage health worker colleagues.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

STAY HOME IF YOU WANT POSITIVE TREND TO CONTINUE, SAYS RUTTE

As the number of fatalities falls, more people are going out for non-essential business. The Prime Minister has discouraged this risky behaviour, saying that a new rise in infections will only further delay the reopening of businesses such as hairdressers and restaurants.

USE CODE WORD “MASK 19” TO ASK FOR HELP

Victims of domestic violence can use the word “Mask 19” in pharmacies, to tell staff that they need help. The staff will then ensure that the victim is contacted by the help organisation, Veilig Thuis (Safe at Home), according to the Ministry of Public Health. This initiative has shown to be effective in France and Spain. The corona lockdown is thought to have led to a sharp increase in domestic violence as victims and perpetrators are unable to leave the house.

SPUISTRAAT UNSUITABLE FOR SAFE SATURDAY SHOPPING

The Spuistraat in the centre of the Hague is too narrow for people to keep 1.5 metre distance from each other, according to researchers at Locatus, which calculated the maximum number of passers-by there could be, depending on the width of the street. The Spuistraat is one of around 20 places in the Netherlands which would not be able to host Saturday afternoon crowds safely, and where extra measures would be needed to limit the number of people on the busiest shopping day of the week.

POLICE AND FIRE BRIGADE SHOW SUPPORT FOR HEALTH WORKERS

Police and firefighters put on a loud show of support for their fellow emergency workers in front of the Leyenburg hospital in The Hague. They rolled out banners expressing thanks to the health workers, while sounding their sirens and accompanied by enthusiastic clapping by members of the public. The hospital reacted with appreciation for the support.

These news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with The Hague’s official broadcaster, Omroep West.