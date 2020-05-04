News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

This Remembrance Day is marked by empty streets and just a handful of people placing wreaths next to war monuments. With flags at half-mast, the country prepares to celebrate Liberation Day tomorrow.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

TWO MOBILE PHONE TOWERS IN THE HAGUE SET ON FIRE

Two phone towers were set on fire on Sunday night, possibly by people who believe that the 5G network rollout is linked to the coronavirus and other health and environmental risks. One of the affected phone towers is on the Jaap Edenweg and provides communication with emergency services. The second fire was on the Laan van Poot. Damage to phone towers is part of a nationwide trend by 5G protesters.

LEIDEN UNIVERSITY COURSES TO BE ONLINE AT LEAST UNTIL FEBRUARY 2021

The University expects that almost all teaching will continue to be done online when the new academic year begins in September. Certain exceptions will be made, for example for research that requires equipment on campus, or materials that cannot be removed from the University. International students will be allowed to begin classes at different times, depending on the travel restrictions of their home country.

A THIRD OF TEACHERS THINK SCHOOL REOPENING IS IRRESPONSIBLE

A survey of 1250 teachers revealed that around one third of primary school teachers are against the stipulated reopening on 11 May. The teachers think the cabinet should wait for the results of the research by the RIVM into infection risks among children and they are worried about their own safety.

BUNGALOW PARKS AND CAMPSITES IN HOLLAND MIDDEN REOPEN

Recreational parks in the Holland Midden region have been allowed to reopen and have started receiving their first guests since the corona-related closures. Mayors in the region decided late last week that, with adequate safety measures, the parks could be reopened. Holland Midden region includes the municipalities of Leiden, Gouda and Katwijk, among others. In The Hague region, which comprises The Hague, Delft and other neighbouring towns, the ban on is still closed.

CREATIVE NURSING HOMES ALLOW VISITORS

Nursing homes are finding solutions for their residents to see their loved ones without putting themselves at risk. Some homes have installed containers where a glass panel separates the patient from the visitor. Other solutions involve temporary outdoor structures where patients can see and speak to their visitors without physical contact. The support group for the elderly, ANBO, praised the establishments for their inventiveness for the sake of the patients and their families.

HOUSEHOLDS, NOT FAMILY UNITS SHOULD COUNT FOR SAFETY DISTANCE, SAYS D66

People sharing a house or flat, such as students or colleagues living at the same address should no longer be fined for not keeping 1.5 metre distance when outdoors or on their balconies. The D66 political party has called for the rules to be adjusted, following heavy fines being given to students who live together but did not keep their distance from each other while sitting on their balcony.

These news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM.