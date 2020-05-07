News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

The lockdown will gradually be lifted over the coming months and masks will required in certain situations.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

‘CONDITIONAL’ FIVE-STAGE PLAN TO LIFTING THE LOCKDOWN

The government has announced a tentative plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown between now and 1 September. The plan might change, depending on the infection and hospitalisation rate in the coming months.

STAGE 1 – MONDAY 11 MAY

Primary schools reopen part-time and child day care facilities full-time

Contact professions such as hairdressers, driving schools, opticians and physiotherapists open by appointment only, keeping the 1.5m as much as possible, and only if customers have no symptoms.

Libraries will reopen with safety distance restrictions.

Non-contact outdoor sports are allowed. Keep 1.5 m distance. No competitions are allowed and players must shower at home.

STAGE 2 – MONDAY 1 JUNE

Secondary schools reopen

Terraces open. Everyone must sit at a table and keep a safe distance.

Restaurants, cinemas and cultural institutions can allow a maximum of 30 people indoors, including staff. Museums and national monuments can open if tickets are sold in advance.

Masks become compulsory on public transport!

STAGE 3 – MONDAY 15 JUNE

Secondary level vocational schools may hold exams and practical training.

STAGE 4 – WEDNESDAY 1 JULY

All remaining closed campsites and holiday parks can reopen and communal showers and toilets may be used.

Restaurants, cinemas and cultural institutions can allow maximum 100 people indoors, including staff.

Churches, conference centres and crematoriums may allow up to 100 people.

STAGE 5 – TUESDAY 1 SEPTEMBER

Sports facilities and wellness centres may reopen, as can canteens, coffee shops and casinos.

Sex workers may resume their work.

Contact sports and indoor sports are permitted.

Sporting competitions, including professional football, can resume but without supporters.

For events that attract large audiences, such as festivals and concerts, a decision will be made before 1 September.

FACE MASKS ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT FROM 1 JUNE

Non-surgical protective masks which cover the nose and mouth will become compulsory for users of trains, trams, buses and metro from 1 June. The government will not be providing these masks, it is up to the consumer to buy or make them. Fines will be issued from 1 June to passengers not wearing masks. Surgical masks are not to be used by the general public as they are reserved for healthcare staff. The public health authority RIVM insists that wearing a mask does should not replace keeping the 1.5 metre safety distance.

