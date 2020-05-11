News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Reactions are mixed on this first day of the cautious lightening of the lockdown.

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

CHILDREN MUST ATTEND SCHOOL BUT NO FINES FOR THOSE WHO DON’T

Primary schools and childcare organisations are once again open to all children. Until today, only vulnerable children and children of essential workers have been allowed to attend. Although it is compulsory for children to go back to school, some families are keeping their children home, out of fear for their safety. Officials in charge of enforcing school attendance are contacting these parents to try to find a solution. There is a significant risk that children’s education will suffer the longer they are out of school. The police are not currently issuing fines to parents who keep their children home.

80 TEACHERS STAY AT HOME TO AVOID INFECTION

Around 80 teachers in primary schools in The Hague are not going back to school today, according to the city’s alderman for education, Hilbert Bredemeijer. The teachers in question suffer from health issues or are in a high-risk age group. According to the alderman, they may be able to work from home, for example by helping with online learning. The school boards are responsible for deciding how to use this part of their workforce.

NURSING HOME VISITOR TRIAL BEGINS

25 nursing homes (one per GGD region) are taking part in a trial where one regular visitor is allowed per patient. Only nursing homes where there has not been any Covid-19 infection may take part. Strict hygiene rules are in force and the visitor must stay 1.5 metres from the patient, to keep the risk of infection as low as possible. This is a first step towards reopening more nursing homes to visitors, which could happen on 25 May.

CONTACT PROFESSIONS BACK TO WORK

On Monday morning, those working in contact professions, such as beauty specialists and paramedics reopen their doors. One hairdresser celebrated the reopening by welcoming his first client at midnight on Sunday and many are fully booked until the middle of June. The professionals are working under strict conditions: clients must make an appointment in advance when they will be questioned about their health status before an appointment can be made. When they arrive for the appointment, they must not be showing any coronavirus symptoms in order to be allowed in.

RESTAURANTS FLOODED WITH BOOKINGS

Since the announcement that restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopen from 1 June, under certain conditions, reservations have been flowing in. Restaurant owners are moved by the support and enthusiasm of their clientele. Although their profits have taken a sharp hit in the past weeks, many are in good spirits since the announcement and are excited to get started again.

