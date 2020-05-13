Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Dutch cabinet reviews the reopening of schools this afternoon

Here is a summary of the local news:

CORE CABINET TEAM TO REVIEW SCHOOLS’ REOPENING

No major decision is expected when the cabinet reviews the schools’ reopening this afternoon. The Minister of Justice and Security will be looking back on the first few days of school and look at what lies ahead for schools. The cabinet is expected to make a decision on the reopening of high schools on 1 June. On this date, cafés, restaurants, museums, theatres and concert halls are also expected to reopen with a limited capacity.

REGULAR PATIENTS AVOIDING HEALTH CARE

While hospitals have fully resumed regular care, a large number of patients is still avoiding hospitals and other health care. According to the Federation of Medical Specialists, many patients fear visiting hospitals in case they catch the corona virus, even when they have serious health problems.

State Secretary for Public Health, Paul Blokhuis, has also urged mental health workers to resume face-to-face treatment of their patients as soon as it is safe to do so. Patients with psychological problems have been hard hit by the corona crisis, according to a Trimbos Institute survey.

JOB VACANCIES DECLINE

The number of job vacancies since the start of the corona crisis has dropped even further. According to the employment site, Indeed, the numbers have dropped down to a third when compared to the same period last year. There has, however, been a subtle rise in certain sectors.

METROPOLE ORCHESTRA PRODUCES COMMEMORATIVE CD

What should have been a large-scale celebration of their 75th anniversary is now a CD that will be distributed amongst nursing homes throughout the country. Established to give the country “hope and entertainment” after the Second World War, the orchestra’s CD features the favourite music of its founder, Dolf van der Linden. The Metropole Orchestra’s musicians will personally be handing the CD to a number of nursing homes.

These news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM.

 

 

