Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
RADIO WEBCAM TV

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.



Home  »  Stadsomroep Den Haag  »  News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague
Foto: Rijschool Fly-Over

News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Nieuwslabels: ,
Door
Meer in Stadsomroep Den Haag

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

DRIVING TESTS HELD AGAIN UNDER STRICT CONDITIONS

The first driving tests are being held again since the lockdown began. There are new rules: candidates must not be more than 15 minutes early, they are asked about their health beforehand, face masks are worn by candidate and examiner, the car is disinfected and the driving instructor is not present, either during the test or the ensuing discussion.

CORONA TESTS AVAILABLE FOR CARERS

From today, testing will be made available to those who care for a sick family member and who are showing coronavirus symptoms. The symptoms associated with Covid-19 are fever, breathing difficulty, coughing, cold symptoms, sneezing and shortness of breath. It only makes sense to be tested if it is impossible to maintain the 1.5 m safety distance between carer and patient, according to the national support organisation for carers, MantelzorgNL. This could include carers helping with applying eye drops or helping a patient to get dressed.

MAYORS TO DISCUSS CORONA LOCKDOWN MEASURES WITH MINISTER

The mayors of the 25 regions are due to discuss the status of lockdown measures with Ferd Grapperhaus, Minister of Justice and Security on Monday. Safety measures have been respected by the population in recent weeks and municipalities have been efficient in dispersing crowds. On Tuesday, the Cabinet will make a final decision about relaxing more measures from 1 June.

These news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM.

Over de auteur
Terug

Check het laatste Haagse nieuws in onze apps voor iPhone en Android.

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws. Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.

Recente artikelen

Aleksandar Rankovic gepresenteerd als nieuwe hoofdtrainer ADO Den Haag
mei 18, 2020
Politie deelde verkeerde foto van surfplank vermiste Mathijs
mei 18, 2020
Bert Blase en Richard de Mos. Foto: gemeente Heerhugowaard/gemeente Den Haag
Richard de Mos en Bert Blase na afwijzing nog steeds in de race voor burgemeesterschap
mei 18, 2020
Strandtent Scheveningen. Foto: Richard Mulder
Strandtenten niet eerder open, gemeente maakt geen uitzonderingen
mei 18, 2020
HMC breidt zorg uit
mei 18, 2020
Wethouders grote steden willen steun voor cultuur vanuit het Rijk
mei 18, 2020
Foto: Rijschool Fly-Over
News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague
mei 18, 2020
Surfdrama voor de kust van Scheveningen. Foto: Richard Mulder
Herdenking voor omgekomen surfers Joost en Sander uitgesteld
mei 18, 2020
LIVEBLOG: strandtenten Scheveningen deze week open met of zonder toestemming
mei 18, 2020
Schilderij voor omgekomen surfers ontroert: 'Brok in mijn keel'
mei 17, 2020

Nieuwslabels

ADO Den Haag Den Haag Den Haag FM HTM onderwijs politie popstad Scheveningen Schilderswijk voetbal

Website

Algemene voorwaarden
Uitzending gemist

Contact

Den Haag FM
Laan van 's-Gravenmade 4
2495 AJ Den Haag
(070) 307 8899 (redactie)
(070) 307 8892 (studio)
E-mail
Route


© 2018 - Den Haag FM