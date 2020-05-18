News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Here is a summary of the local news headlines:

DRIVING TESTS HELD AGAIN UNDER STRICT CONDITIONS

The first driving tests are being held again since the lockdown began. There are new rules: candidates must not be more than 15 minutes early, they are asked about their health beforehand, face masks are worn by candidate and examiner, the car is disinfected and the driving instructor is not present, either during the test or the ensuing discussion.

CORONA TESTS AVAILABLE FOR CARERS

From today, testing will be made available to those who care for a sick family member and who are showing coronavirus symptoms. The symptoms associated with Covid-19 are fever, breathing difficulty, coughing, cold symptoms, sneezing and shortness of breath. It only makes sense to be tested if it is impossible to maintain the 1.5 m safety distance between carer and patient, according to the national support organisation for carers, MantelzorgNL. This could include carers helping with applying eye drops or helping a patient to get dressed.

MAYORS TO DISCUSS CORONA LOCKDOWN MEASURES WITH MINISTER

The mayors of the 25 regions are due to discuss the status of lockdown measures with Ferd Grapperhaus, Minister of Justice and Security on Monday. Safety measures have been respected by the population in recent weeks and municipalities have been efficient in dispersing crowds. On Tuesday, the Cabinet will make a final decision about relaxing more measures from 1 June.

