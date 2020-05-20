News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

With a few exceptions, a number of restrictions will be lifted on 1 June as planned.

Here is a definite list of changes happening in June:

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Trains, buses, trams and metro will resume their usual schedule from 1 July, and will be reserved for essential travel. From 1 June, all passengers aged 13 years and older must wear a mask.

RESTAURANTS AND CAFES

These will open as planned at midday on 1 June. A maximum of 30 patrons will be allowed indoors and there is no limit on outdoor dining, as long as everyone is seated at a table and stays 1.5 m apart. In the original plan, the 30 person limit included restaurant staff. The hospitality industry had hoped that they would be allowed to open for the whole of the Pentecost weekend (starting 30 May), but this request was rejected after consultation with mayors.

SCHOOLS

Primary schools and after-school care centres will be fully reopened without restrictions for children, starting on 8 June. This is subject to change depending on the infection rate in the coming weeks.

Secondary schools can reopen on 2 June, with pupils attending half of the usual time in order to ensure that they can stay 1.5 m from each other.

Universities and other higher education institutions can hold exams and practical classes on location from 15 June onwards.

MUSEUMS, CINEMAS, ETC.

Cultural institutions will open as planned, with a maximum of 30 visitors. People will be screened for coronavirus symptoms at the door.

GYMS AND SPORTS CLUBS

Originally set for a 1 September reopening, the Outbreak Management Team is considering an earlier date for gyms and sports clubs to welcome users again. Their decision will be announced in due course.

