Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
RADIO WEBCAM TV

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.



Home  »  Stadsomroep Den Haag  »  News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague
Terras Kaai 13 aan Dunne Bierkade op anderhalve meter. Foto: Facebook Kaai 13

News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Nieuwslabels: , ,
Door
Meer in Stadsomroep Den Haag

With a few exceptions, a number of restrictions will be lifted on 1 June as planned.

Here is a definite list of changes happening in June:

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Trains, buses, trams and metro will resume their usual schedule from 1 July, and will be reserved for essential travel. From 1 June, all passengers aged 13 years and older must wear a mask.

RESTAURANTS AND CAFES

These will open as planned at midday on 1 June. A maximum of 30 patrons will be allowed indoors and there is no limit on outdoor dining, as long as everyone is seated at a table and stays 1.5 m apart. In the original plan, the 30 person limit included restaurant staff. The hospitality industry had hoped that they would be allowed to open for the whole of the Pentecost weekend (starting 30 May), but this request was rejected after consultation with mayors.

SCHOOLS

Primary schools and after-school care centres will be fully reopened without restrictions for children, starting on 8 June. This is subject to change depending on the infection rate in the coming weeks.

Secondary schools can reopen on 2 June, with pupils attending half of the usual time in order to ensure that they can stay 1.5 m from each other.

Universities and other higher education institutions can hold exams and practical classes on location from 15 June onwards.

MUSEUMS, CINEMAS, ETC.

Cultural institutions will open as planned, with a maximum of 30 visitors. People will be screened for coronavirus symptoms at the door.

GYMS AND SPORTS CLUBS

Originally set for a 1 September reopening, the Outbreak Management Team is considering an earlier date for gyms and sports clubs to welcome users again. Their decision will be announced in due course.

These news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM.

Over de auteur
Terug

Check het laatste Haagse nieuws in onze apps voor iPhone en Android.

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws. Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.

Recente artikelen

Stichting Trix opgeheven: einde aan 25 jaar hulp voor Haagse jongeren
mei 20, 2020
Windmolens op zee. Foto: Shaun Dakin (Unsplash)
GroenLinks wil vakschool wind op zee op Scheveningen
mei 20, 2020
Schermen tussen kramen, looproutes en afstand houden: wijk- en themamarkten weer open
mei 20, 2020
Terras Kaai 13 aan Dunne Bierkade op anderhalve meter. Foto: Facebook Kaai 13
News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague
mei 20, 2020
Oxfam Novib aan de Mauritskade. Foto: Ivar Lingen
Oxfam Novib: kabinet laat kans op omslag liggen
mei 20, 2020
Vlamingstraat in tijden van corona. Foto: Ivar Lingen
Na steunpakket 2.0 moeten ondernemers weer op eigen benen staan
mei 20, 2020
Anderhalve meter afstand moet normaal worden in coronaproof Laaktheater
mei 20, 2020
Strandtent Scheveningen. Foto: Richard Mulder
LIVEBLOG: Meer WW-uitkeringen en strandtenten kiezen eieren voor hun geld
mei 20, 2020
Agenten en boa's: coronaregels moeilijk te handhaven
mei 20, 2020
Oproep tot illegaal gokken blijkt ludieke actie. Foto: Asta Casino
Oproep tot illegaal gokken op spandoek boven Utrechtsebaan
mei 20, 2020

Nieuwslabels

ADO Den Haag Den Haag Den Haag FM HTM onderwijs politie popstad Scheveningen Schilderswijk voetbal

Website

Algemene voorwaarden
Uitzending gemist

Contact

Den Haag FM
Laan van 's-Gravenmade 4
2495 AJ Den Haag
(070) 307 8899 (redactie)
(070) 307 8892 (studio)
E-mail
Route


© 2018 - Den Haag FM