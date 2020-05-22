News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Corona shelter for the homeless opens without patients. Search for missing Delft surfer resumes off the sea in Scheveningen with sonar boats and paraflyers. The Hague’s mayor asks residents to uphold the corona measures after a busy Ascension Day. A growing number of nursing home staff is tested positive. And, the first corona-proof festival will take place in The Hague on 1 June!

CORONA SHELTER OPENS WITHOUT PATIENTS

A special shelter for the homeless infected by the coronavirus was opened at the ADO football stadium in The Hague today. At this stage there are no patients. The venue is also open for infected homeless from Leiden, Gouda and Delft. The ‘Corona Village’ can accommodate up to 50 homeless people. There is a treatment centre and accommodation. The village is the initiative of ADO and the Donate a Village organization.

SEARCH FOR MISSING SURFER RESUMED

The search for 23-year-old Mathijs from Delft continued off the beach in Scheveningen today. Sonar boats and a diving team resumed their search in RIBs equipped with sonar. Paraflyers were also deployed to assist in the search. Mathijs is one of five surfers who drowned close to the harbour mouth last week Monday.

BEACHES BUSY ON ASCENSION DAY

It was a busy weekend for beaches in the Netherlands, but according to the chairman of the Scheveningen Beach Recreation association, André Trip “not too busy”. The Dutch Security Council appealed to beach goers not to go to the same beach spots. Chairman of the council, Hubert Bruls warned that this behaviour would result in stricter measures. The Hague’s mayor, Johan Remkes, also asked people to keep to the corona measures; ‘let us not forget that the coronavirus is still present; help us to avoid traffic jams, busy spots and keep the 1.5 metre distance,’ he added.

INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF CARE STAFF ON SICK LEAVE

Now that care workers are being tested for the coronavirus, the figures for staff on sick leave has increased leading to a shortage at nursing homes, De Telegraaf newspaper reports. According to care association, ActiZ, the percentage has gone up from 6 to 15% in some homes since the coronavirus outbreak.

FIRST CORONA-PROOF POPFESTIVAL IN THE HAGUE

The relaxation of the corona measures for the food and beverage sector will be celebrated with the first corona-proof festival at the Zuider Park in The Hague. The Lucky Thirty Festival on 1 June will include performances by Sjaak Bral, Ed Struijlaart and Tim Akkerman. Only 30 tickets are available!

