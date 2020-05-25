News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Read about new policies on visiting nursing homes and campsites, the Deputy Mayor’s comments on supporting the unemployed in The Hague and what’s going to happen to the new herring this year.

Here is a summary of the news:

NURSING HOMES OPEN TO VISITORS

Starting today, nursing homes will allow limited visiting. In units of the home where there is no Covid-19 infection, each resident may receive one regular visitor. This new policy is in place for nursing homes that fulfil certain conditions of hygiene, protective gear, and staff presence. Other nursing homes have until 15 June to conform to these criteria so that all homes can adopt the new visitor policy from that date. From 15 July, the visitor policy is expected to become less restrictive.

NO MORE REDUNDANCY FINES FOR COMPANIES

The cabinet has announced that companies receiving subsidies to pay their staff’s salaries will not be fined for making employees redundant, from June onwards. The Hague’s Alderman for Work and Social Affairs, Bert van Alphen (Green-Leftist party), is among a number of politicians criticising this move. He predicts that such a policy makes it easier for companies to fire their staff and therefore will lead to a doubling of the number of unemployed in The Hague.

10 000 FREELANCERS IN THE HAGUE RECEIVING INCOME SUPPORT

The corona crisis has led to many freelancers (ZZPers) applying for financial support from the municipality of The Hague. Due to a vastly reduced workload, many freelancers have found themselves in dire straits, according to Bert van Alphen. The municipality emphasised that this support was meant for people who have no other source of income. In contrast with other cities, The Hague has implemented a checking system to ensure that the money only goes to those in dire need. Hence, of the almost 15 000 applications, around two thirds have been awarded. This has led to delays in payment.

CORONA-SAFE LABELS FOR CAMPSITES

The Travellers association, ANWB, has visited 1300 campsites to see which measures they have implemented to adhere to public health guidelines from the RIVM. Inspectors from the ANWB have undertaken checks on the campsites and awarded labels, according to the results. There are two types of labels:

1. “Special Corona Measures”: these campsites conform to the safety guidelines of the RIVM and the regional regulations;

2. “Special Corona Conditions”: these campsites allow campers to cancel or change their booking for free 7 days before their planned arrival.

NEW HERRING FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS

The traditional charity auctioning of the first barrel of new herring cannot take place this year. Instead, the Dutch Fisheries Bureau has decided to present thousands of Hollandse Nieuwe (Dutch soused herring) to healthcare workers all over the country on 11 June, to thank them for their commitment during the current crisis. Some herring will also be sent to the University Hospital of Munster, in Germany, to thank them for taking in corona patients from the Netherlands.

