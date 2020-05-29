Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
RADIO WEBCAM TV

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.



Home  »  Stadsomroep Den Haag  »  News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague
Jan van Zanen. Foto: VNG

News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Nieuwslabels: , ,
Door
Meer in Stadsomroep Den Haag

A new mayor has been chosen for The Hague! Read more about this and our corona-related news in today’s summary. 

Here is a summary of the news:

NEW MAYOR FOR THE HAGUE: JAN VAN ZANEN

The Hague municipal council has announced the selection of Jan van Zanen, currently mayor of Utrecht, to be the next mayor of The Hague. Mr van Zanen is a member of the centre-right VVD party and an experienced politician. He has been mayor of Utrecht since 2014 and before that was mayor of Amstelveen. His nomination has been very well received by representatives of the different political parties in The Hague. He has been called a people person with the right balance of amiability and firmness, who has proven that he can deal efficiently with tough situations. It is hoped he will be able to bring some resolution to the political unrest in the city.

Following the official appointment by the King, Mr. Van Zanen will be sworn in on 1 July. The city has had an interim mayor, Johan Remkes, since the previous mayor, Pauline Krikke, resigned in October 2019.

SPORTS CLUBS AND CASINOS MAY REOPEN SOONER

Gyms, saunas and casinos may be allowed to open their doors on 1 July, but only if this is deemed reasonable nearer the time, according to PM Mark Rutte. The reopening, which includes sports clubs catering facilities, will depend on a green light from the Outbreak Management Team and will be subject to strict social distancing measures. Nonetheless, the news has been enthusiastically received by owners of these facilities.

FEWER DEATHS THIS WEEK RELATIVE TO PREVIOUS YEARS

The number of deaths in The Netherlands has been lower for the past two weeks, in comparison with the same period in previous years. This year there have been about 50 deaths per week fewer than average. It is not unusual for there to be a dip after there has been a peak in deaths, as was the case at the height of the corona crisis, according to the Statistics Bureau, CBS and the RIVM. The researchers stress that people are still dying from Covid-19. Official statistics say that there were 104 corona-deaths last week, but the real number is probably higher, as not all people who died were tested for the virus.

MUNICIPAL ARCHIVES CALLING FOR CORONA IMAGES

The mayors of Wassenaar and Voorschoten are asking people to send photos to illustrate the extraordinary time we are going through, for the municipal archives. According to Wassenaar mayor, Leendert de Lange, these images will show future generations how we are dealing with this novel situation that affects us all. The pictures bear witness to pain and grief as well as to creativity, solidarity and resilience. The organisers are looking for photos that show the influence of the coronavirus on daily life, both indoors and outdoors, including signs and information boards depicting acts of solidarity. Photos can be e-mailed to CoronaInbeeld@Wassenaar.nl.

These news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM.

Over de auteur
Terug

Check het laatste Haagse nieuws in onze apps voor iPhone en Android.

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws. Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.

Recente artikelen

Jan van Zanen. Foto: VNG
Spuigasten over burgemeester Jan van Zanen en heropening horeca
mei 29, 2020
STRAATVRAAG: Is Den Haag blij met de nieuwe burgemeester?
mei 29, 2020
Meerdere aangiften tegen neergeschoten man met bijl
mei 29, 2020
Boa's voeren geen actie met Pinksteren, wel op een later moment
mei 29, 2020
#metoo. Foto: Mihai Surdu
Een op zeven jonge ambtenaren meldt seksuele intimidatie op werk
mei 29, 2020
Belijning in winkelgebied Korte Poten. Foto: gemeente Den Haag
Grote Marktstraat fietsvrij, strandcoaches en coronacirkels tijdens Pinksterweekend
mei 29, 2020
Jan van Zanen. Foto: VNG
News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague
mei 29, 2020
De Mos overweegt terugkeer in landelijke politiek: "Heb met meerdere partijen contact"
mei 29, 2020
Man met hakbijl verwondde twee mensen en vernielde deuren
mei 29, 2020
Nieuwe editie Straatnieuws Den Haag is buitenslaper-special
mei 29, 2020

Nieuwslabels

ADO Den Haag Den Haag Den Haag FM HTM onderwijs politie popstad Scheveningen Schilderswijk voetbal

Website

Algemene voorwaarden
Uitzending gemist

Contact

Den Haag FM
Laan van 's-Gravenmade 4
2495 AJ Den Haag
(070) 307 8899 (redactie)
(070) 307 8892 (studio)
E-mail
Route


© 2018 - Den Haag FM