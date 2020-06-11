News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Fairground owners brought motorway traffic to a standstill during demonstration, primary schools are relieved to welcome all pupils back again and campsites are allowed to open toilets and showers. These and other local news updates in the summary below!

FAIRGROUND OWNERS PROTEST CAUSES TRAFFIC CHAOS

Owners of fairgrounds gathered in The Hague on Thursday to protest the government’s decision to close fairgrounds until 1 September. They argue that they should be subject to the same rules as theme parks, which have been allowed to open since mid-May, under certain conditions.

Protesters were given permission to drive their trucks to the ADO football stadium, with a very limited number allowed into the city centre, but they argued that that would not attract enough attention to their cause. 150 fairground trucks were driven to the capital from around the country but were blocked from entering the city. The A12 motorway was temporarily closed during a brief stand-off between protesters and police. Organisers have expressed regret that their demonstration ended on a negative note.

DUTCH PRIMARY SCHOOLS OPEN FULLTIME

Since Monday, all primary school pupils are welcomed back to their classrooms. The schools were closed in mid-March and re-opened in mid-May, for only half the pupils at a time. Although safety distances are not enforced between primary-aged children, schools have put other measures in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus. According these measures, parents are not allowed inside the school grounds, pick-up and drop-off times are staggered and extra hygiene rules are being enforced. In addition, teachers who belong to a high-risk group are not obliged to go to school and in some schools, they have been given screens to protect themselves against infection. A small number of parents have decided to keep their children home for fear of infection.

CAMPSITES ALLOWED TO REOPEN COMMUNAL SHOWERS AND TOILETS

Originally sanitary facilities on campsites were to remain closed until 1 July for corona safety reasons, but the government has decided to allow their reopening early, to coincide with the 15 June opening of the national borders. Campsite owners have reacted positively to the decision. They have seen a sharp increase in bookings since the change in policy was announced and are confident that the peak season will be successful.

INVICTUS GAMES NOT YET RE-SCHEDULED

The organisers of the Invictus Games have not yet found a date in 2021 to replace the event which was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. Initiated by British Prince Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games are a sporting event in which former soldiers compete, who have suffered physical or mental injury. The Games were originally scheduled to take place in The Hague’s Zuiderpark and the Hofbad in Ypenburg in May 2020. The hope is to hold them in May or June 2021. Future Invictus Games are planned in Orlando, Toronto and Sydney.

CANCELLED ANTI-RACISM PROTEST IN LEIDSCHENDAM-VOORBURG

A protest against racially-motivated police brutality was planned for Saturday in Leidschendam-Voorburg but has been cancelled, as the municipality decided there was no space to accommodate the expected 1000 protesters while maintaining social distancing. The mayor, Klaas Tigelaar, recognised the right to protest as a fundamental right, and after discussion with police, public prosecution and the mayor of The Hague, has offered to allow the demonstration to go ahead on the Malieveld in The Hague instead.

These news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM.