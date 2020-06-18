News updates relating to the coronavirus in The Hague

Corona virus infects two primary school pupils in Leiden. Commercial flights resume from Rotterdam The Hague Airport. Corona ‘cougher’ with knife arrested. Most new corona cases in The Hague in the last two weeks. Read more local news in the summary below…

CORONAVIRUS AT PRIMARY SCHOOL IN LEIDEN

Two pupils at the De Viersprong Primary School in Leiden have contracted the corona virus. Both had mild symptons and did not attend school on Wednesday. The school informed parents about the measures and, together with the GGD (municipal health services) held an information meeting for parents on Thursday morning.

According to the RIVM (Public Health) the chance of pupils contracting coronavirus at primary schools is ‘small’, but ‘it can happen’. The GGD is keeping an eye on possible infections and will carry out source and contact investigation where necessary. Schools reopened on 8 June.

CORONA ‘COUGHER‘ WITH KNIFE ARRESTED

A 27-year-old The Hague woman has been put in jail after coughing into the face of HTM tram inspectors and reportedly shouting that she had corona. She was arrested after being taken off the tram on Wednesday.

The woman entered the tram on Fruitweg in The Hague and refused to wear a face mask. Face masks are mandatory since 1 June. Police reportedly also found a knife on her.

ROTTERDAM THE HAGUE AIRPORT FLIGHT RESUMED

The first commercial passenger flight took off with a small delay from Rotterdam The Hague Airport at 08.00 this morning. It was the first passenger flight since 22 March. All passengers need to wear face masks at airports and during the flight.

Passengers on this morning’s flight said they were not anxious about flying. ‘I didn’t hesitate for a moment, said a passenger on flight HV5203 to Faro, Portugal. It felt like stepping on a bus where you also need to wear a mask. I see no difference’. ‘I have every confidence in the measures taken on the flight,’ another passenger added.

MOST NEW CORONA CASES IN THE HAGUE

Over the past two weeks the most corona positive cases were registered in The Hague. The figures were released by the GGD. Between 3 and 4% of those tested have the corona virus. More than 110 000 people were tested throughout the country over the past two weeks.

Since 1 June, everyone with mild symptoms such as a cough, runny nose or sore throat can have themselves tested. This takes place in drive-in ‘testing streets’ through which people can drive and remain in their car. A GGD assistant in protective clothing uses a cotton swab to take samples and aim to get the results within 48 hours.

NEW BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTEST FOR THE HAGUE

Black Lives Matter will be holding another protest at the Malieveld in The Hague on Saturday. This movement has been holding protests for almost a month.

These news updates are brought to you by www.dutchbuzz.nl, in cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM.