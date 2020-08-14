The Hague news updates

Scheveningen has been the scene of much turmoil since the weekend: gang violence leading to the death of a young man, several drownings in the sea and aggression against emergency workers. Our new mayor cut short his holiday to call for mutual respect and solidarity, and Dutchbuzz has summarised his statement below. From 1 September, we will be discussing the week’s main local news on air during our Dutchbuzz programme on Den Haag FM (Tuesdays at 21.00). We will also be featuring our String of Pearls: people who have made an important contribution to The Hague’s international community in recent years!

STATEMENT OF MAYOR JAN VAN ZANEN

What happened on the Pier is dreadful: a 19-year-old from Rotterdam had his life snatched away from him. This is unspeakably sad and we condole with his family. The details of what happened are under investigation and we will not comment on them for the time being.

The behaviour we have seen in the last few days on the coast, and especially in Scheveningen (ranging from threats and violence against our traffic controllers to unauthorised camping and extreme littering on the beaches) is unacceptable.As a municipality we are deeply shocked by the lack of respect towards our public workers, as well as the disrespectful attitudes of visitors towards residents of the coastal areas.



The municipality was working at full capacity to control the situation on the coastline, with help from other emergency services such as police, fire brigade, ambulance workers and lifeguards. Aggressive behaviour towards public serviceworkers will not be tolerated. Police are doing everything they can to identify perpetrators and bring them to justice.



Today I have retuned earlier than planned from my holiday to ensure, together with the other members of the city council, our civil servants, our local entrepreneurs, our residents, our emergency services and the public prosecution, that our coastline, especially Scheveningen, returns to being as it should be: safe for everybody.

