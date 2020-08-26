The Hague news updates

The holidays are drawing to a close and many holidaymakers are finding themselves forced to self-quarantine upon their arrival back in The Netherlands.

The fatal stabbing incident at Scheveningen on 10 August is being further investigated by police with another arrest made.

From 1 September, we will be discussing the week’s main local news on air during our DutchbuzZ programme on Den Haag FM (Tuesdays at 21.00). We will also be featuring our String of Pearls: people who have made an important contribution to The Hague’s international community in recent years!

RAPPER ARRESTED OVER SCHEVENINGEN STABBING

17 year-old rapper, Blacka, has been arrested in connection with the murder of the 19 year-old gang member who was stabbed on the Scheveningen pier two weeks ago. He is one of three suspects currently being questioned by police. The victim, 19 year-old Cennethson Janga, was stabbed to death in the midst of gang clashes on Monday 10 August, in front of hundreds of beach-goers.

TOURISTS RETURNING FROM SPAIN MUST SELF-QUARANTINE

It was announced on Tuesday that the whole of Spain has become an orange zone for coronavirus infection risk, signifying that essential travel only is advised, thus excluding holidays. Travellers returning to The Netherlands from Spain were suddenly confronted with the fact that they would have to go into quarantine for ten days after holidaying in Spain. Touristic parts of France, another popular holiday destination, are also in the orange zone. The Dutch government’s official travel advice can be found in English on their website.

These news updates are brought to you by DutchbuzZ in cooperation with Omroep West and Den Haag FM.