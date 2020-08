Portret Mariska Veres op transformatorhuisje Prins Hendrikplein is af

View this post on Instagram

New mural up! Finished this The Hague icon today. It's an ode to Mariska Veres, better known as the singer of Shocking Blue. They became world famous with their hit record "VENUS" which even went to number 1 in the States. Many boys had a poster of her above their bed in the 70's. Proud to say she is from The Hague and lived not far from where i was born. You can find the mural close to her old home on the beautiful Prins Hendrikplein in The Hague. This saturday will be the official revelation of the mural by the mayor himself. Poet Victor Meijer will recite a poem to honor her. Gather at the Elandstraat 88 at 13:00 this saturday if you want to join! Thanks to the City of The Hague and Henk Augustijn