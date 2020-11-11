Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
RADIO WEBCAM TV

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.



Home  »  Home  »  STRAATVRAAG: De Amerikaanse verkiezingen? ‘Ik word er gestoord van!’

STRAATVRAAG: De Amerikaanse verkiezingen? ‘Ik word er gestoord van!’

Nieuwslabels: , , , , , , , , ,
Door
Meer in Home Met video Nieuws Slider

In Nederland lijkt er grote belangstelling te zijn voor de Amerikaanse presidentsverkiezingen, maar wat vinden we in Den Haag eigenlijk van de gebeurtenissen in Amerika?

Verslaggever Pim Markering ging voor ons de straat op!

Over de auteur
Terug

Check het laatste Haagse nieuws in onze apps voor iPhone en Android.

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws. Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.

Recente artikelen

STRAATVRAAG: De Amerikaanse verkiezingen? 'Ik word er gestoord van!'
nov 11, 2020
Scheveninger Martin Wörsdörfer (VVD) keert niet terug in Tweede Kamer
nov 11, 2020
Strafeis van 30 maanden cel voor van oplichting verdachte Hagenaar
nov 11, 2020
KHN in gesprek met premier Mark Rutte over steun en perspectief voor horecasector
nov 11, 2020
Hoofdkantoor International Geothermal Association komt in Den Haag
nov 11, 2020
Fractievoorzitter Hanneke van der Werf op derde plek van kandidatenlijst D66
nov 11, 2020
171 nieuw gemelde coronabesmettingen in Den Haag
nov 11, 2020
Klimaatactivisten hangen banner bij hoofdkantoor Shell
nov 11, 2020
Zoontje tegen Zuiverloon: 'Alleen goede voetballers staan toch op YouTube?'
nov 11, 2020
Minister-president Mark Rutte. Foto: Arenda Oomen/Rijksoverheid
Online sessie Rutte en De Jonge levert vragen op over vuurwerkverbod
nov 11, 2020

Nieuwslabels

ADO Den Haag Den Haag Den Haag FM HTM onderwijs politie popstad Scheveningen Schilderswijk voetbal

Website

Algemene voorwaarden
Uitzending gemist

Contact

Den Haag FM
Laan van 's-Gravenmade 4
2495 AJ Den Haag
(070) 307 8899 (redactie)
(070) 307 8892 (studio)
E-mail
Route


© 2020 - Den Haag FM