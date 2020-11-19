Hagenaar opgepakt voor inrijden op boa in Leiden

Een 22-jarige Hagenaar is woensdagavond opgepakt nadat hij in Leiden op een Buitengewoon opsporingsambtenaar (boa) inreed. Dat schrijft mediapartner Omroep West. De boa kon op tijd wegspringen en raakte niet gewond.

De bestuurder zit vast voor verhoor. Voor het verdere onderzoek is de politie op zoek naar getuigen van het incident. De bestuurder reed rond 19.30 uur op de hoek van de Turfmarkt en de Oude Vest in Leiden. Hij reed in een zwarte Citroën C2.