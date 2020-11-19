Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
RADIO WEBCAM TV

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.



Home  »  Nieuws  »  Hagenaar opgepakt voor inrijden op boa in Leiden
Politie bij Binnenhof. Foto: Ivar Lingen

Hagenaar opgepakt voor inrijden op boa in Leiden

Nieuwslabels: , ,
Door
Meer in Nieuws
Een 22-jarige Hagenaar is woensdagavond opgepakt nadat hij in Leiden op een Buitengewoon opsporingsambtenaar (boa) inreed. Dat schrijft mediapartner Omroep West. De boa kon op tijd wegspringen en raakte niet gewond.

De bestuurder zit vast voor verhoor. Voor het verdere onderzoek is de politie op zoek naar getuigen van het incident. De bestuurder reed rond 19.30 uur op de hoek van de Turfmarkt en de Oude Vest in Leiden. Hij reed in een zwarte Citroën C2.

Over de auteur
Terug

Check het laatste Haagse nieuws in onze apps voor iPhone en Android.

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws. Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.

Recente artikelen

Haagse schakers blij met nieuwe Netflixserie: 'Misschien helpt het wel!'
nov 19, 2020
Kunstwerk Mariahoeve van sloop gered
nov 19, 2020
Gemeenteraad vergadert in Atrium stadhuis. Foto: Gemeenteraad Den Haag/Martijn Beekman
D66: 'Organiseer kindervragenuurtje in raad'
nov 19, 2020
Hoe het is om als kind bijna dagelijks mentaal en fysiek mishandeld te worden
nov 19, 2020
Politie bij Binnenhof. Foto: Ivar Lingen
Hagenaar opgepakt voor inrijden op boa in Leiden
nov 19, 2020
Op explosieven lijkende voorwerpen gevonden bij gebouw PostNL
nov 19, 2020
Haagse tiener (17) aangehouden voor ruzie op vluchtstrook bij Deventer
nov 19, 2020
Parkeergarage Markthof krijgt onvoldoende van ANWB
nov 19, 2020
Horecaondernemers houden bingo voor alle horeca in de stad: 'We kunnen met zijn allen helpen'
nov 19, 2020
Jongerenorganisatie begint campagne tegen lachgas in verkeer: 'Het is een serieus probleem'
nov 19, 2020

Nieuwslabels

ADO Den Haag Den Haag Den Haag FM HTM onderwijs politie popstad Scheveningen Schilderswijk voetbal

Website

Algemene voorwaarden
Uitzending gemist

Contact

Den Haag FM
Laan van 's-Gravenmade 4
2495 AJ Den Haag
(070) 307 8899 (redactie)
(070) 307 8892 (studio)
E-mail
Route


© 2020 - Den Haag FM