Amsterdam, Den Haag en Utrecht willen dat de overheid bijdraagt aan de tijdelijke opvang van daklozen die niet in aanmerking komen voor de reguliere opvang. Zij zitten nu in noodonderkomens, zoals een hotel in Den Haag, maar de gemeenten beginnen de kosten te voelen. Hoeveel geld ze nodig hebben, is niet bekend.

Volgens de gemeenten is het beter om de daklozen op te vangen en van de straat te houden zolang het aantal coronagevallen nog zo hoog is. In Den Haag bestaat de wens om vanaf risiconiveau 2 (zorgelijk) ook zogenaamde niet-rechthebbenden op te vangen.

Amsterdam wil een doorlopende opvang tot 1 april 2021. Den Haag noemt geen einddatum, maar wil de daklozen in elk geval na 4 januari nog opvangen