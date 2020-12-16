Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
STRAATVRAAG: Nederland op slot: ‘Dit is geen democratie meer!’

Voor de tweede keer dit jaar zit Nederland op slot vanwege het coronavirus. Wat vindt Den Haag van deze lockdown? Verslaggever Pim Markering peilde de meningen op de Frederik Hendriklaan.

