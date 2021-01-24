Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
Verstild Den Haag bij aanvang avondklok

Een verstild Den Haag zaterdagavond bij de aanvang van de avondklok. Fotograaf Richard Mulder ging, met werkgeversverklaring, op pad om een surrealistisch Den Haag vast te leggen. Van lege perrons tot stille winkelstraten.

 

