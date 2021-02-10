Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
STRAATVRAAG: Is er ook nog positief nieuws? 'Nee, ik ben alles kwijt!'

STRAATVRAAG: Is er ook nog positief nieuws? ‘Nee, ik ben alles kwijt!’

Door alle ellende die het coronavirus met zich meebrengt lijkt het soms wel alsof er niets goeds meer te melden valt. Maar is dat ook zo? Of is er toch ook nog goed nieuws?

Verslaggever Pim Markering ging de straat op en zocht het uit!

