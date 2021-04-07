Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
RADIO WEBCAM TV
Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.



Home  »  Dossier Corona  »  STRAATVRAAG: Mark Rutte? ‘Weg met die leugenaar!’

STRAATVRAAG: Mark Rutte? ‘Weg met die leugenaar!’

Nieuwslabels: , , , , , , , ,
Door
Meer in Dossier Corona Home Met video Nieuws Politiek Slider

Mark Rutte lijkt in de Tweede Kamer weinig meer goed te kunnen doen na de affaire rondom ‘Pieter Omtzigt, functie elders’.

Vertrouwen de inwoners van Den Haag de demissionair minister-president nog wel?

Verslaggever Pim Markering zoekt het uit!

Over de auteur
Terug

Check het laatste Haagse nieuws in onze apps voor iPhone en Android.

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws. Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.

Recente artikelen

Achtervolging door Molenwijk eindigt met crash in Stuwstraat
apr 07, 2021
Den Haag krijgt een nieuwe haven bij het Centraal Station
apr 07, 2021
STRAATVRAAG: Mark Rutte? 'Weg met die leugenaar!'
apr 07, 2021
Het Nationale Theater blij met toegangstesten: '500 mensen hebben zich al aangemeld'
apr 07, 2021
Politie onderzoekt twee branden in studentencomplex Stamkartplein
apr 07, 2021
229 nieuwe coronagevallen in Den Haag
apr 07, 2021
Auto's in woonwijk zwaar beschadigd nadat vrachtwagen lading verliest
apr 07, 2021
Hoogwerker ingezet bij brand in restaurant aan Stationsweg
apr 07, 2021
'Wildschaken? We zijn gewoon buiten aan het sporten!'
apr 07, 2021
OM eist zes jaar cel in zaak drillrapruzie Scheveningse Pier
apr 07, 2021

Nieuwslabels

ADO Den Haag Den Haag Den Haag FM HTM Omroep West politie popstad Scheveningen Schilderswijk voetbal

Website

Algemene voorwaarden
Uitzending gemist

Contact

Den Haag FM
Laan van 's-Gravenmade 4
2495 AJ Den Haag
(070) 307 8899 (redactie)
(070) 307 8892 (studio)
E-mail
Route


© 2020 - Den Haag FM