STRAATVRAAG: Lachgas? ‘Ik wil er niks meer mee te maken hebben!’

Vanaf 1 mei geldt er in Den Haag een lachgasverbod. Je mag het op straat niet meer gebruiken of verhandelen.
Ben jij blij met dit verbod?
Verslaggever Pim Markering ging de straat op om het uit te zoeken.
