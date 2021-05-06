Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
RADIO WEBCAM TV
Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.



Home  »  Home  »  STRAATVRAAG: Lachgas? ‘Ik wil er niks meer mee te maken hebben!’

STRAATVRAAG: Lachgas? ‘Ik wil er niks meer mee te maken hebben!’

Nieuwslabels: , , , , , ,
Door
Meer in Home Met video Nieuws Slider

Vanaf 1 mei geldt er in Den Haag een lachgasverbod. Je mag het op straat niet meer gebruiken of verhandelen.

Ben jij blij met dit verbod?

Verslaggever Pim Markering ging de straat op om het uit te zoeken.

Over de auteur
Terug

Check het laatste Haagse nieuws in onze apps voor iPhone en Android.

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws. Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.

Recente artikelen

Jongen (17) overleden bij steekpartij Rijswijkseweg
mei 06, 2021
STRAATVRAAG: Lachgas? 'Ik wil er niks meer mee te maken hebben!'
mei 06, 2021
Verliefde zwanen broeden op acht eieren in parkje aan Burgemeester Patijnlaan
mei 06, 2021
Hagenaar opgepakt met tientallen kilo's witte heroïne in auto
mei 06, 2021
'Vang regenwater beter op om overstromende riolen te voorkomen'
mei 06, 2021
Jaap Smit in Spuigasten
Commissaris van de koning Jaap Smit in Spuigasten over herdenken en vieren
mei 06, 2021
Wappies, maatregelen en thuiswerken: kunstenaar maakt coronakwartet 'met een knipoog'
mei 06, 2021
Hond uitlaten of kattenbak verschonen: Haagse baasjes kunnen nu hulp krijgen van dierenbuddy
mei 06, 2021
Davina Michelle, Tino Martin en Suzan & Freek: geniet hier van het Bevrijdingsfestival
mei 05, 2021
Meer lifeguards en extra vlaggen op Scheveningen deze zomer
mei 05, 2021

Nieuwslabels

ADO Den Haag Den Haag Den Haag FM HTM Omroep West politie popstad Scheveningen Schilderswijk voetbal

Website

Algemene voorwaarden
Uitzending gemist

Contact

Den Haag FM
Laan van 's-Gravenmade 4
2495 AJ Den Haag
(070) 307 8899 (redactie)
(070) 307 8892 (studio)
E-mail
Route


© 2020 - Den Haag FM