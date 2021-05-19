Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
RADIO WEBCAM TV
Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.



Home  »  Home  »  STRAATVRAAG: Songfestival? ‘Het boeit mij geen reet!’

STRAATVRAAG: Songfestival? ‘Het boeit mij geen reet!’

Nieuwslabels: , , , , ,
Door
Meer in Home Met video Nieuws Slider

Het Songfestival wordt voor het eerst sinds 1980 weer in Nederland georganiseerd. Zaterdag is de finale in Rotterdam.

De vraag is: is er al sprake van Songfestival-koorts?

Verslaggever Pim Markering zoekt het uit op straat.

Over de auteur
Terug

Check het laatste Haagse nieuws in onze apps voor iPhone en Android.

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws. Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.

Recente artikelen

STRAATVRAAG: Songfestival? 'Het boeit mij geen reet!'
mei 19, 2021
Man raakt gewond bij vechtpartij Heeswijkplein, verdachte aangehouden
mei 19, 2021
Twee mannen uit Delft aangehouden voor dodelijk steekincident Rijswijkseweg
mei 19, 2021
70 tijdelijke huurwoningen aan Henri Faasdreef
mei 19, 2021
Roken vanaf de zomer verboden bij sportverenigingen en op sportparken
mei 19, 2021
Ezels van buurtboerderij wekelijks op bezoek bij verpleeghuis Houtwijk
mei 19, 2021
Voetganger zwaargewond na aanrijding, bestuurder reed onder invloed
mei 19, 2021
Versoepelingen coronamaatregelen: meer ruimte voor sport en langer het terras op
mei 19, 2021
Drogisterij van der Gaag bestaat 225 jaar: 'Hartstikke trots op'
mei 19, 2021
Klimmende Règâhs fietsen door Nederland nu Alpe d'Huez niet beklommen wordt
mei 19, 2021

Nieuwslabels

ADO Den Haag Den Haag Den Haag FM HTM Omroep West politie popstad Scheveningen Schilderswijk voetbal

Website

Algemene voorwaarden
Uitzending gemist

Contact

Den Haag FM
Laan van 's-Gravenmade 4
2495 AJ Den Haag
(070) 307 8899 (redactie)
(070) 307 8892 (studio)
E-mail
Route


© 2020 - Den Haag FM