STRAATVRAAG: Songfestival? ‘Het boeit mij geen reet!’

Meer in

Het Songfestival wordt voor het eerst sinds 1980 weer in Nederland georganiseerd. Zaterdag is de finale in Rotterdam.

De vraag is: is er al sprake van Songfestival-koorts?

Verslaggever Pim Markering zoekt het uit op straat.