STRAATVRAAG: Het EK voetbal? ‘Dat interesseert mij geen reet!’

Vrijdagavond begint het EK Voetbal. Het Nederlands Elftal speelt komende zondag haar eerste wedstrijd (om 21.00 u tegen Oekraïne).

Is er in Den Haag al sprake van oranjekoorts?

Verslaggever Pim Markering zoekt het uit!

