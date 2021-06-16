Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
RADIO WEBCAM TV
Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.



Home  »  Nieuws  »  STRAATVRAAG: Mondkapjes? ‘Daar moeten we mee kappen!’

STRAATVRAAG: Mondkapjes? ‘Daar moeten we mee kappen!’

Nieuwslabels: , , , , , ,
Door
Meer in Nieuws

De kans is groot dat er komende week een einde komt aan de mondkapjesplicht. Dat betekent dat je dan binnen niet meer verplicht een masker hoeft te dragen.

Wat vindt Den Haag hiervan?

Verslaggever Pim Markering zoekt het uit.

Over de auteur
Terug

Check het laatste Haagse nieuws in onze apps voor iPhone en Android.

Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws. Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.

Recente artikelen

STRAATVRAAG: Mondkapjes? 'Daar moeten we mee kappen!'
jun 16, 2021
Schilderswijk zwaait marathonloper Khalid Choukoud uit op weg naar Olympische Spelen
jun 16, 2021
File Zwolsestraat Scheveningen. Foto: Ivar Lingen
D66 wil geluidsflitspaal in strijd tegen herriemotoren en racende auto's
jun 16, 2021
Den Haag zamelt 1.000 fietsen in voor Kinderfietsenplan
jun 16, 2021
GGD gaat vaccineren in buurthuizen: 'Het is echt voor mensen in de wijk'
jun 16, 2021
'Nieuw kabinet: heb lef en investeer in het lightrailnetwerk van de toekomst'
jun 16, 2021
Wethouder Liesbeth van Tongeren (GroenLinks). Foto: Martijn Beekman/Gemeente Den Haag
Duurzaamheidswethouder wil bijbaan bij energiebedrijf: 'Dat leidt tot belangenverstrengeling'
jun 16, 2021
Brandweer. Foto: Ivar Lingen
Twee personen naar ziekenhuis na brand Betje Wolffstraat
jun 16, 2021
Extra maatregelen in Laakkwartier na ongeregeldheden van zondag
jun 16, 2021
Buurtbewoners willen antiquariaat Colette behouden: 'Wij delen allemaal de liefde voor boeken'
jun 16, 2021

Nieuwslabels

ADO Den Haag Den Haag Den Haag FM HTM Omroep West politie popstad Scheveningen Schilderswijk voetbal

Website

Algemene voorwaarden
Uitzending gemist

Contact

Den Haag FM
Laan van 's-Gravenmade 4
2495 AJ Den Haag
(070) 307 8899 (redactie)
(070) 307 8892 (studio)
E-mail
Route


© 2020 - Den Haag FM