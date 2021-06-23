Den Haag FM Altijd op de hoogte van al het Haagse nieuws.
STRAATVRAAG: Nederland weer open? 'Ik ga helemaal los!'

Na een maandenlange lockdown gaat Nederland vanaf aanstaande zaterdag weer volledig open.

Ga jij helemaal los of blijf je toch nog voorzichtig?

Verslaggever Pim Markering zoekt het uit in de wijk Rustenburg/Oostbroek.

