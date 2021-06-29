Den Haag FM 100% procent Haags
Bewoners Hoogaarsstraat aangeslagen na ontploffing: ‘Ik sta nog te bibberen’

In de Hoogaarsstraat op Scheveningen is dinsdagochtend een auto ontploft. De oorzaak is nog niet bekend.

Verslaggever Pim Markering spreekt met ooggetuigen.

