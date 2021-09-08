Den Haag FM 100% procent Haags
STRAATVRAAG: Het coronabeleid? 'Dat is echt totaal ongeloofwaardig!'

STRAATVRAAG: Het coronabeleid? ‘Dat is echt totaal ongeloofwaardig!’

Festivals en andere grote evenementen zijn verboden, maar in Zandvoort waren dit weekend 70.000 mensen aan het feesten bij de Grand Prix.

Hoe geloofwaardig is het coronabeleid nog?

Verslaggever Pim Markering peilt de meningen in de binnenstad.

